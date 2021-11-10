Oil prices end at two-week high as discussions over potential US SPR release highlight supply shortage





Oil futures settled to their highest level in two weeks on Tuesday, with some analysts pointing out that discussions of a potential release of crude from the US Strategic Oil Reserve highlight the shortage of supplies.

In a monthly report released on Tuesday, the Energy Information Administration said it estimated global crude oil consumption to have exceeded crude oil production for five consecutive quarters, dating back to the third quarter of 2020.

He expects global demand for crude oil to exceed global supply by the end of this year, but global oil stocks will start to build up in 2022, driven by increased production from the ‘OPEC + and the United States, as well as by the slowdown in the growth of oil demand. The EIA has raised its forecast for 2022 US oil production by 1.4% to 11.9 million barrels per day.

Some analysts have said the EIA’s monthly report will play a role in a decision by the Biden administration on whether to exploit the strategic oil reserve in a bid to lower oil and gasoline prices. .

An SPR release, however, would be a short-term measure at best, since any inventory drawn from the reserve would eventually have to be replenished, Manish Raj, chief financial officer of Velandera Energy Partners, told MarketWatch.

Oil prices could even rise in response to an SPR publication, he said, as the move will be seen as a desperate attempt that highlights the severe oil shortage, Raj said.

“A US SPR publication would be seen as a desperate attempt to highlight the severe oil shortage. ”

Manish Raj, Velandera Energy Partners

West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery CL00, + 0.25% CLZ21, + 0.25% rose $ 2.22, or 2.7%, to $ 84.15 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. January Brent BRN00, + 0.59% BRNF22, + 0.59%, the global benchmark, gained $ 1.35, or 1.6%, to $ 84.78 per barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

WTI and Brent crude both marked the first month’s highest contract settlements since Oct. 26, according to Dow Jones Market Dat.

While the strategic reserve was designed for national disasters threatening national security, it appears that the administration views high prices as [a] natural disaster, Zaner analysts wrote in a Tuesday note.

In terms of demand, the return of intercontinental travel will serve to tighten the supply of distillate / jet fuel, which in turn will put additional pressure on an already tense crude oil situation, analysts said. They pointed out that crude supplies at the Cushing, Oklahoma, Nymex crude delivery center are already at the lowest level since September 2018.

Traders will receive a weekly update on U.S. crude supplies, including stocks at Cushing, from the EIA on Wednesday. A separate report from the American Petroleum Institute, a trade group, will be released before the end of Tuesday.

On average, analysts expect the EIA to report that domestic crude supplies increased by 1 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 5, according to a survey conducted by S&P Global Platts. They also forecast a 1.6 million barrels drop in gasoline inventories, but distillate inventories are expected to remain unchanged for the week.

In Nymex trading on Tuesday, December, RBZ21 gasoline, + 0.67% rose 2.3% to $ 2.375 per gallon and December HOZ21 fuel oil, + 0.54% added 1.7% to $ 2.508 per gallon.

The EIA on Tuesday raised its forecast for retail regular gasoline prices in the United States from 1% to $ 3 per gallon for this year, and 0.4% to $ 2.91 for 2022.

Natural gas futures ended sharply lower, with December’s NGZ21 contract -1.31% down 8.3% to $ 4.979 per million UK thermal units, after a loss of 1.00%. 6% Monday.

The EIA on Tuesday lowered its forecast for natural gas prices 1.6% this year to $ 4.10 and 1.8% to $ 3.93 in 2022.

Warm weather has limited natural gas consumption and helped bring our storage levels closer to average in recent weeks, but winter cold could continue to put upward pressure on prices, the acting administrator said. of the EIA, Steve Nalley, in a statement. Winter temperatures will be the primary driver of natural gas demand, inventories and ultimately prices.

Weekly data on U.S. natural gas supplies will be released by the EIA on Wednesday, a day earlier than usual because Thursday is Veterans Day, a federal holiday.

Read: Biden administration says it is considering replacement of Line 5 oil and gas pipeline

