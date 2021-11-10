were redefining what leadership looks like: Asian Americans show rapid rise in US politics | American politics





After a historic winning streak across the United States last week, Asian Americans will now serve as mayors and city councilors in major cities like Boston, Seattle, Cincinnati and New York, signaling the rapid rise in political power. Asian Americans.

The victories mark an important step forward for a diverse community that has experienced historically low representation in political office and which, over the past two years, has suffered the full brunt of a rising tide of anti-Asian sentiments sparked by a pandemic .

On Tuesday night, voters chose Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu to take the city’s highest political office. The 36-year-old Taiwanese American who served as Boston’s first Asian-American city councilor will be the city’s first colored mayor.

Growing up, I never thought that I would or could or should be involved in politics. I didn’t see anyone who looked like me in the spaces of power. We are redefining what leadership looks like, Wu told reporters.

Michelle Wu kisses her children Cass and Blaise after winning her Boston mayoral race, to become the first woman and the first person of color to be elected to the post. Photograph: Keiko Hiromi / AFLO / REX / Shutterstock

In Cincinnati, Aftab Pureval made history by defeating former Democratic congressman David Mann, making the 39-year-old the first Asian American to serve as the city’s mayor.

Son of a Tibetan mother and Indian father, Pureval addressed a crowd saying: Cincinnati is a place where it doesn’t matter what you look like, where you come from or how much money you have, if you come here and work hard, you can achieve dreams.

Aftab Pureval will be the mayor of Cincinnati. Photograph: John Minchillo / AP

Meanwhile, in Seattle, Bruce Harrell, 69, of mixed descent, is set to become the first Asian American mayor and the city’s second black mayor. In New York City, five Asian Americans were elected to city council, the most the council has ever had. The record-breaking group includes the first Americans of Korean descent, the first Americans of South Asian descent and the first Muslim woman to be elected to the council.

Bruce Harrell greets a supporter on election night in Seattle. Photograph: Ted S Warren / AP

Traditionally, Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) mayors have been elected in places with high Asian demographics, such as California and Hawaii. However, the recent rise in anti-Asian racism appears to have prompted a significant portion of Asian Americans to become more involved in politics. More than 9,000 anti-Asian incidents have been reported in the United States since the start of the pandemic.

What is different from municipal elections is that it is a city-wide office. To win at this level requires forming a broad coalition of support that will certainly transcend racial boundaries, said Sara Sadhwani, assistant professor of politics at Pomona College, who specializes in American and ethnic politics.

The discrimination that AAPIs have faced over the past two years has galvanized them politically Sara Sadhwani, Assistant Professor of Politics at Pomona College

Sadwhani cited the rise in anti-AAPI hatred as a key factor for increased political participation, claiming to stand for election, as well as voters on the ground. When Asian Americans feel socially excluded or discriminated against, it usually leads to greater political activism.

AAPI’s population is ethnically, linguistically and culturally diverse, but is under-represented in elected offices. AAPIs represent 6.1% of the national population. Yet they make up just 0.9% of the country’s elected leaders, according to the Reflective Democracy Campaign.

As one of the fastest growing demographics in the country, AAPIs also suffer from severe invisibility in the criminal justice sector. Americans of Southeast Asian origin are at least three times more likely to be deported due to previous criminal convictions than other immigrants.

Of the 2,539 prosecutors elected across the country in 2020, only six were from the AAPI, or 0.24%. AAPIs also represent only 0.07% of county sheriffs.

In March, after a 21-year-old white man killed six Asian women and two others in the Atlanta area, many Asian-American communities sought greater political recognition while vowing to oppose the hate. .

Raymond Partolan, the national field director of APIAVote, a non-partisan organization dedicated to promoting civic engagement in AAPI communities, spoke of the intensity he witnessed during rallies after the deadly shooting.

A rally against anti-Asian violence in Chinatown in Washington, DC on March 27, 2021. Photograph: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP / Getty Images

I have been working in the field of community organizing for over ten years and have never seen so much interest among AAPIs in getting involved in the decision-making processes that occur at all levels of government, and c is truly inspiring, Partolan said.

The AAPI Victory Fund, a Super Pac that mobilizes AAPI voters and candidates, supported Wu and Pureval. Varun Nikore, the president of the organization, attributes their victories to a ripple effect that emerged from efforts to strengthen the local community.

Getting to know your communities at this micro-local level guarantees longer term success, as you are compelled to discuss kitchen table issues. This provides a roadmap for our community going forward, Nikore said.

Yet despite celebratory attitudes towards historic victories, some remain concerned about their potential symbolization, fearing that traditional stereotypes will catalog the new rulers.

I think that by focusing on [Wu] being hailed as Boston’s first female mayor, she is held to a higher standard than any other white man. People would want her to fail rather than trying to see where she can succeed, said Yasmin Padamsee Forbes, executive director of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Asian American Commission.

As a result, Forbes urges people to take a look at what leaders like Wu and Pureval can bring to their cities, and assess them based on their accomplishments, as well as their platforms.

Whenever we have elected officials who share our racial background, it’s important for us to hold them accountable, said Partolan, who echoed Forbes sentiments. People don’t get free public service passes just because they share our racial background. We need to make sure that we elect people who share our values ​​and that once they are in public service, we encourage them to adopt policies that benefit everyone.

Nonetheless, this week’s victories still prove to be a big step forward in inclusive representation across the country.

We need thousands of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to show up at a local office so that we have the future pipeline for a statewide office and then a federal office in this. country, said Nikore.

