The government and the EU are trying to convince the UK not to trigger Article 16.





The government and the EU are urgently persuading the UK not to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

While there has been face-to-face contact this week between high-ranking officials in Ireland and the British government, claiming that the UK should trigger the mechanism, Dublin remains fiercely opposed to the move.

Tnaiste Leo Varadkar on Tuesday said a potential no-deal Brexit plan would now resume.

In Brussels and Dublin, expectations are growing that the administration of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the clause to move toward unilaterally suspending aspects of the protocol designed to evade island borders after the UK leaves the EU.

Article 16 is an emergency provision of the Protocol, which can be activated unilaterally if the agreement causes serious economic, social or environmental difficulties that are likely to persist or divert trade.

Westminster asserts that it is neither illegal nor unlawful to invoke Article 16, and it is stipulated in the treaty. However, the EU strongly disputed the grounds for triggering it, and Dublin government officials warned that the move would jeopardize the EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement as a whole.

EU officials on Tuesday reacted strongly to proposals by the European Commission that the European Commission is preparing options to expand and impose swift retaliatory measures if London pursues action.

Officials say they are working to control the British government so that sensitive clauses are not triggered ahead of a meeting between chief negotiators Maros Sepkovich and Sir David Frost later this week.

Sefcovic will update the EU ambassador on Wednesday on the progress of its dialogue with the UK and is expected to highlight the union’s commitment to pragmatic solutions.

legal remedy

Behind it was the provision of legal remedies and a broader response that could affect the overall trade deal between the UK and the EU. However, sources emphasized that it has not yet been passed on to the ambassadors and that the focus is on finding a solution through negotiations.

Simon Covney said the UK government had asked the European Union to ‘provide the impossible’ for the protocol.

EU Trade Representative Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday that it had prepared an extensive package of proposals, so-called tailored agreements, to expedite implementation of the agreement.

The UK said the package was not enough and argued that the role of the European Court of Justice as a dispute arbitrator should be removed. However, Brussels says this is a condition for Northern Ireland to participate in the EU single market.

Foreign Secretary Simon Coveney said the UK government has asked the European Union to deliver what is not possible under the protocol.

Coveney told the Oireachtas committee that there is a very serious risk that the Conservative administration could trigger Article 16.

Varadkar said he convened a cabinet Brexit subcommittee on Monday to essentially clean up the dust and resume emergency preparations in case a trade war with the UK ensues. The source said ministers would be asked to consult with their UK counterparts to highlight the dangers of triggering Article 16.

A UK government spokesperson said: “Our top priority is the protection of Belfast. [Good Friday] Consensus and Peace Process.

Our preference is to find an agreed upon solution to an existing problem. As we’ve consistently said, we’ll use the Article 16 safety mechanism if we can’t find a solution.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/news/politics/government-and-eu-try-to-dissuade-uk-from-triggering-article-16-1.4724140 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos