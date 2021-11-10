Second US aircraft carrier missile target spotted in Chinese desert





A second suspected missile target in the form of an American aircraft carrier has been spotted in a rural Chinese desert, according to satellite photos obtained by USNI News.

The site consists of a single aircraft carrier target, miles from the nearest town in the Xinjiang region, according to photos provided to USNI News by satellite imaging company Maxar. The aircraft carrier’s target is about 300 miles from a greater range of suspected missiles in the Taklamakan Desert, first reported by USNI News on Sunday. The two sites share similar characteristics and are lined up on a map with the carriers facing the same direction as if they were in a convoy. Like the first, this new target shares the same dimensions as a US Navy aircraft carrier.

Work on the new target began on or before June 25, based on a historical review of satellite imagery. The main task of its construction was completed in October, and the target now appears to be newly completed.

Unlike the first, however, this goal is not on a large scale. It is about half the size of an American Nimitz-class aircraft carrier with a length of 173 meters or 568 feet. The site appears to be anchored in the ground, more like the targets of the destroyers at the first site. It is bounded by vertical posts with what appear to be small radar reflectors or instrumentation. Unlike the other carrier target, it has a clear island, which appears to have much larger radar reflectors.

The new site is clearly visible on synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite images. The high-resolution images provided by Maxar confirmed the site and provide additional detail.

Blue forces are the enemy in Chinese war games

China’s rapid naval expansion has made the People’s Liberation Army Navy the world’s largest maritime force, which has become a major concern for the United States, according to the latest Pentagon power report. Chinese military. A major aspect of the People’s Liberation Army expansion is the rapid adoption of advanced weapons, including hypersonic missiles, especially carrier-killer anti-ship ballistic missiles, according to the report.

Testing new anti-ship weapons has become a priority for the Chinese. Earlier this year, at a military equipment fair, the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) showcased a scale model of the rail-mounted target seen at the first site in the Taklamakan Desert. An almost identical version was presented as a model at the Zhuhai Airshow which was held from September 28 to October 3. This indicates the appearance of the targets’ radar signature as well as their visual effect, according to images reviewed by USNI News.

It is clear that the models displayed are meant to represent enemy forces in Chinese exercises. In the Chinese military, opposing forces are labeled “blue,” while theirs are red forces opposite to the United States and NATO.

Placing the targets inside allows the entire missile flight to take place in their own territory and gives China greater control of the airspace around the site. Keeping the tests away from the sea ensures that the debris cannot be picked up by other Marines in the same way they could on the ocean floor. These two factors will make it difficult to collect information on weapon testing.

It is not yet known if the target is completely finished or if more will be added to make it more like the first site with multiple targets in different formats. There does not appear to be the same level of scope instrumentation as the first site, according to the photos, which suggests that it is not yet fully operational.

While the detailed analysis of these sites may take some time, the scale of these ranges, and the degree of effort put into them, confirms the Pentagon’s claim that there is an expansion of China’s ASBM program.

