British ambassador to Israel withdraws from event under tight security amid protests





The Israeli ambassador to the UK, Chipi Hotovli, was evacuated under heavy security during a massive protest against her existence by pro-Palestinian activists at an event at the London School of Economics on Tuesday evening.

On-site footage showed security guards rushing hotovli with bouquets of flowers into their cars, while others said, “Aren’t you ashamed?”

Hotovely was invited to participate in a discussion forum by the student body of a prestigious university.

The move provoked widespread opposition from pro-Palestinian and other groups on the campus that “promotes racism”. Protesters prevented Hotovely from participating.

The protests specifically targeted Hotovli, which she said “participated in an Islamophobic investigation and perpetuated anti-Palestinian racism.”

The Israeli embassy did not immediately comment on the incident.

Conservative MP Nadhim Zahawi tweeted: “This is very disturbing.

???? | NEW: Israeli Ambassador Chippi Hotovli Escapes London Police Department

pic.twitter.com/fh4GxnCDS3

— Politics for All (@PoliticsForAlI) November 9, 2021

Hotobli, who took her post last year, has been voted the controversial British ambassador.

She is a member of the Likud party led by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and appointed him after serving as Minister of Settlement. The move led to a petition from left-wing British Jews calling for the British government to refuse to appoint her as ambassador.

Hotovely has a gruesome record of racist and inflammatory behavior throughout her political career. As British Jews, we are clear. The values ​​and politics of Tzipi Hotovlys have no place in the UK. It is important that the British government send the message that her views are unacceptable and reject her nomination as ambassador.

Likud supporters hold flags near then-Diaspora Minister Chipi Hotovli during a protest demanding Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank of the Jordan River on February 27, 2020 (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)

As Deputy Foreign Minister between 2015 and 2020, Hotovely is a staunch supporter of the Israeli settlement movement and a fierce opponent of the two-state solution. She also advocated for Israel’s unilateral annexation of the West Bank, which the British government has repeatedly rejected for outright violations of international law.

Earlier this year, the Noam Youth Movement, linked to the Conservative-Masorti Jewish movement, boycotted a UK event with Hotovli.

After Netanyahu took office in June, the new foreign minister, Yair Lapid, appointed a close aide. However, Hotobli, who signed a three-year contract, refused to give up the position.

