ready to work conditionally with the United States





Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at Trump’s Estate at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on April 7, 2017.

Carlos Barria | Reuters

BEIJING Ahead of an expected virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the country is willing to work with the United States subject to mutual respect.

Beijing generally uses the term “mutual respect” to call for more favorable communication with the United States.

“Right now, Sino-US relations are at a critical historic turning point,” Xi said, according to a letter to the National Committee on US-China Relations, a New York-based nonprofit organization. .

“The two countries will gain in cooperation and lose in confrontation,” Xi said in the letter. “Cooperation is the only right choice.”

Biden and Xi are expected to hold a virtual meeting as early as next week, Reuters reported hours before the letter was read, citing a source familiar with the matter. In early October, CNBC announced that the two executives planned to hold such a meeting before the end of the year.

“Following the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, China stands ready to work with the United States to strengthen exchanges and cooperation at all levels,” the letter said.

It was read in English by Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang at the annual gala of the National Committee on United States-China Relations. The event was broadcast live on Wednesday morning Beijing time.

Xi also said China would like to work with the United States to “address regional and international issues as well as global challenges.”

He added that the two countries must “properly manage the differences” in the meantime, “in order to put Sino-US relations back on track for healthy and steady development.”

Overall, Xi’s comments have maintained the firm and calm tone of most of Beijing’s remarks about relations with the United States, rather than some of the harshest remarks Chinese officials have made in recent years. month.

The letter comes as Xi is expected to further consolidate his power at a high-level political meeting in Beijing this week. The Chinese leader has abolished presidential term limits, allowing him to stay beyond two terms.

Tensions between the United States and China have intensified in recent years.

Biden’s predecessor, former President Donald Trump, began to take a tough stance on China, starting with trade. Trump has imposed tariffs on billions of dollars in imports from China and has blacklisted several Chinese tech companies that effectively prevents them from purchasing essential supplies from American companies.

The Biden administration has maintained Trump’s firm stance and worked more with traditional U.S. allies to collectively pressure Beijing.

Xi joined Trump in sending messages of congratulations to the National Committee on US-China Relations gala dinner in 2017, according to the Chinese Embassy in the United States. “Properly manage differences on the basis of mutual respect”.

