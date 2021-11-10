covid-19 | UK to include Covaxin on vaccine list





British High Commissioner Alex Ellis said on Tuesday that from 22 November, Indian travelers who have been fully vaccinated with Bharat Biotechs Covaxin will be able to travel to the UK without mandatory self-isolation. The announcement comes shortly after UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss said the UK has expanded its list of approved vaccines for inbound travel, indicating that covaccin is part of an updated list.

The government will recognize the vaccine on the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use List (WHO EUL) from 4 am on Monday, November 22. As a result, Sinovac, Sinopharm Beijing and Covaxin have been added to the list of approved vaccines for inbound travel, the government announced travel updates that will benefit those who are more fully vaccinated in countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and India. . England. New Delhi has demanded the recognition of Indian vaccines from high-ranking British officials, including Mrs. Truss, who visited India in the third week of October.

Edit | Keeping the Faith: WHO Approval for Covaxin

As a result of the list expansion, the UK now recognizes WHO EULs which include Pfizer BioNTech, Oxford AstraZeneca (including Covishield in India), Moderna and Janssen (Johnson and Johnson), and Sinovac, Sinopharm Beijing and Covaxin.

Passengers who have been vaccinated in one of more than 135 approved countries and territories and have received a vaccine certificate do not need to undergo pre-departure screening, day 8 screening or self-quarantine upon arrival. Instead, passengers only pay for a side flow test to be performed before the end of the second day after arrival as announced by the UK government.

In a recent move, the UK has approved two vaccines, Covishield, made in India by the Serum Institute of India and by Covaxin.

The measure aims to simplify travel rules and as a result, passengers from most of the world (135 countries and territories) will be able to travel to the UK.

The inclusion of Covaxin in the UK’s expanded vaccine list comes after the WHO added Covaxin to its emergency use list on 3 November, in the background of an Indo-WHO conversation about approval of a vaccine produced by Bharat Biotech. The decision on Kovacin in the UK came almost a month after London exempted travelers vaccinated against the Kobyshield from mandatory quarantine. After several weeks of medical-diplomatic stalemate since 11 October, the UK has waived mandatory quarantine on arrival for fully vaccinated Indians with the Covishield vaccine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the G20 summit in Rome, stressed the need for WHO approval of Kovacin as a prerequisite for India to supply the vaccine to the world. Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said Tuesday that 96 countries had reached an agreement with India to mutually approve vaccination certificates.

The Ministry of Health, Welfare and Family Affairs, along with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, are continuing to communicate with countries for mutual recognition of vaccine certificates, the government of India said in a press release on Tuesday.

