New powers for watchdog FCA and PRA as UK moves away from EU rules





Wednesday, November 10, 2021 8:12 AM

The UK government’s proposal gives the city’s main regulators, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), new powers to set rules as the UK moves away from the EU framework after Brexit.

Regulators need to consider how the UK financial sector can grow and compete internationally when setting rules to crack down on bad practices.

The plan requires the FCA and PRA to take into account both the regulatory growth and implications for international competitiveness and the existing goals of maintaining market integrity, consumer protection and a sound financial system, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

reform

In the consultation document, the government said it plans to keep the FCA and PRA as separate entities and supports reforms introduced by the Bank of England, including the establishment of a Financial Policy Committee.

Citing an IMF study that argued that independent regulators are more likely to provide a more predictable and reliable regulatory approach over time when making decisions about the design of regulatory standards.

However, the consultation also includes plans for Congress and the Treasury to strengthen scrutiny and oversight of the FCA and PRA, making them fit for the increased rulemaking powers they receive, thereby making some of the regulators independent.

british rule book

After Brexit, EU rules were transferred to the UK rulebook. However, the government has now suggested that it be left to regulators to decide how to override these rules.

The process will probably take several years, the newspaper added.

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said: Earlier this year, I set out a vision for an open, green and technologically advanced financial services sector that is globally competitive and creates jobs and acts for the benefit of communities and citizens across the UK. I did. We support businesses and support growth across the UK.

One important part of that vision is to have a consistent, agile and internationally respected approach to financial services regulation suitable for the UK as an independent country.

Today’s proposal will underpin the UK’s future strength as a global financial center by ensuring an agile and dynamic approach to regulation that supports the growth of the UK economy without departing from our continued commitment to high international standards.

read more

Brexit: UK rejects 15 billion EU funding if Northern Ireland agreement is not reached

Similar Tagged Content: Section Categories Related Topics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cityam.com/brexit-in-the-city-new-powers-for-watchdogs-fca-and-pra-as-uk-moves-away-from-eu-rules/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos