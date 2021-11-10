Myanmar accuses US journalist of terrorism and sedition | Freedom of press





The latest charges come on top of three charges Danny Fenster is already facing and could see him jailed for life.

An American journalist detained in Myanmar has been charged with terrorism and sedition, and could be sentenced to life in prison if found guilty, his lawyer said.

Danny Fenster, who was arrested as he left the country in May, has been charged with two new charges under Myanmar’s counterterrorism law and penal code, his lawyer Than Zaw Aung said on Wednesday.

The anti-terrorism law criminalizes contact with officially designated terrorist groups and provides for a prison sentence of three and seven years.

The other count under section 124 (A) of the Penal Code is generally categorized as treason and carries a sentence of seven to 20 years in prison.

The new charges against Fenster, 37, come days after former US diplomat and hostage negotiator Bill Richardson met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in the capital Naypyidaw. Min Aung Hlaing seized power in a February 1 coup, detaining Aung San Suu Kyi and senior officials in his elected government.

Fenster, the editor-in-chief of Frontier Myanmar, an online news magazine based in Yangon, is already on trial for allegedly promoting dissent against the military, an illegal association and breaking immigration law.

His trial is closed to the press and the public, and details have only been relayed by his lawyer.

It is not known exactly what he is accused of, despite the testimony of several prosecution witnesses.

The judge in charge of the case ruled on Monday that the prosecution had provided enough evidence for the trial to continue.

So far, the prosecution appears to be trying to link Fenster to an as yet unspecified offense allegedly committed by his former employer, the Myanmar Now online news service.

Recent prosecution witnesses said the Information Ministry had documents showing Fenster was still working for Myanmar Now when he was arrested.

But according to Myanmar Now and his current employer, Frontier Myanmar, he quit his first job in July of last year and joined the latter company a month later.

Fensters’ attorney told the Associated Press news agency that he submitted documents and other evidence to the court to prove Fenster was a Frontier Myanmar staff member.

Fensters’ first three cases are heard in a different Yangon court from where the new charges were laid.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup.

More than 1,200 people have been killed by security forces in a crackdown on dissent, according to a local watch group.

The press has also been squeezed as the military tries to tighten control over the flow of information, limiting internet access and revoking local media licenses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/10/danny-fenster-myanmar-files-new-charges-against-us-journalist The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos