UK news briefing Wednesday morning: Oxford ‘indebted to explanation’





The Minister of Education was the first to intervene in the “fascist” cash issue.

Nadhim Zahawi warns that anti-Semitism is not “merely a historical debate” and says Oxford must explain to Jewish students why they took Mosley’s money.

He argued that university leadership should try to restore relationships with Jewish students “by having them consult and explain the decision-making process.”

He made the remarks amid growing pressure on Oxford and its universities after the Telegraph announced that it had received more than 12.3 million donations from the Mosley Family Trust.

Macron makes booster jabs mandatory for players over 65

Emmanuel Macron announced last night that people over 65 and those considered high-risk in France will need a booster jab to take the train or go to a restaurant starting next month. This makes France the first EU country to mandate a third jab. This rule is expected to apply to tourists and expats. In a televised speech, the French president said that starting December 15, people aged 65 and older and “the most vulnerable” will only be recognized as fully vaccinated in France’s Covid Health Pass if they have a booster.

Meanwhile, the government’s own analysis suggests that compulsory vaccines could leave health and social services for 123,000 workers. Sajid Javid announced that the Covid jab will become mandatory for NHS frontline workers, but not until April. Impact reports estimate that even then, approximately 88,000 health care workers and 35,000 social workers, including 73,000 NHS staff, will remain unvaccinated. Health editor Laura Donnelly reports on requests from patients to inform their doctors or nurses about the status of their jab. And Anne Gulland explains how the UK is chasing compared to many other countries.

Why Sleeping At This Time Can Save Your Life

What time did you sleep last night? A new study has designated the “golden hour” between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. the best time to fall asleep. A study based on data from more than 88,000 participants found that those who slept had a lower risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke than those who slept early or late. But why? Sleep expert Dr Guy Meadows explains the science behind it.

daily dose of mat

Comics of the Day | Watch Matt’s latest cartoon imagining an alternative to the essential Covid jabs.

Also in the news: other headlines of the day

‘Don’t feel guilty about flying’ | Air travel is not “the ultimate evil” as Boris Johnson will return to the Cop26 meeting in Glasgow for climate change talks, the transport minister said. While discussing plans to reach net-zero emissions and disclosing progress on a proposal for greener transport, Grant Shapps said travel should be “guilt-free”. As reported by Olivia Rudgard, he made these comments as Cop26 is expected to issue a draft statement on what was agreed upon.

Worldwide: ‘Nuclear’ Russia is on my side

The Belarusian president has insisted that a “nuclear-armed” Russia support him in the war, as it turns out that 30 countries could send migrants to the European Union via Minsk. Alexander Lukashenko insisted that he did not want armed conflict, but insisted that his Russian allies could be embroiled in a dispute over immigration at the Polish border. As Matthew Day reported in Warsaw, the warning came as hundreds of people traveled across the border.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/11/10/wednesday-morning-uk-news-briefing-todays-top-headlines-telegraph/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos