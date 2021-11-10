US borders reopen, but not for asylum seekers stranded in Mexico





NOGALES, Mexico, Nov. 9 (Reuters) – Leo fled his hometown in southern Mexico after his uncle was murdered by gang members and received death threats. Earlier this year, he, his wife and their two children headed for the US-Mexico border in hopes of claiming asylum.

After months of waiting, he hoped he would finally get his chance on Monday. But even though US borders opened to travelers vaccinated against COVID-19, they remained closed to asylum seekers.

When 23-year-old Leo and his family approached the Nogales, Mexico port of entry with his and his wife’s vaccination records in hand, a border officer told them they could not enter. and seek asylum.

“I feel disheartened and sad,” said Leo, who asked that his last name not be released for fear of retaliation from the gang he fled. President Joe Biden “is only pursuing the same policies as Donald Trump”.

Biden has kept in place a controversial Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) order, first implemented by his Republican predecessor Trump in March 2020, that allows migrants to be immediately deported without the possibility of requesting asylum.

The Biden administration said the CDC order, known as Title 42, remains necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as asylum seekers are treated in crowded border environments.

Any foreign national attempting to enter the United States without proper documentation will be subject to deportation regardless of their immunization status, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Leo and Nancy, fully vaccinated migrants from southern Mexico and their sons Alexander, 2, and Gael, 1, line up before their asylum attempt after the United States reopens land borders to travelers vaccinated for the first time since coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions were imposed, in Nogales, Mexico on November 8, 2021. Photo taken on November 8, 2021. REUTERS / Caitlin O’Hara

Lawyers have criticized the Biden administration’s continuation of the deportation policy as the borders reopen.

The idea that a vaccinated asylum seeker poses more of a risk than a vaccinated tourist is laughable, said Noah Gottschalk, head of global policy at Oxfam America, one of the advocacy groups suing the Biden administration for overturn Title 42 order. Gottschalk said the exclusion of vaccinated asylum seekers strengthens the group’s argument that the policy is not about public health.

In September, a federal judge ordered the Biden administration to stop evicting family units – parents or legal guardians arriving with their children – under the Title 42 order. The administration appealed and a court Superior suspended the judge’s decision as the case progressed.

Last month, more than 1,300 medical professionals signed letters to the CDC urging it to end the deportation order at the border, saying it lacked epidemiological evidence to justify it and put the migrants in danger.

Human Rights First, a New York-based nonprofit, has documented more than 7,600 kidnappings and other attacks on migrants stranded in Mexico who have been barred from entering the United States since Biden took office in January.

Leo worked in construction to pay rent in Nogales, but he says his income is not enough to support his family. “They mistreat you because they know you are not from here, they pay you what they want,” he said.

He is also concerned that his children will be hit by a stray bullet when gunshots ring out at night. The US State Department recommends Americans reconsider their travel to the Mexican state of Sonora, where Nogales is located, due to crimes and kidnappings.

“We were fleeing a dangerous place,” Leo said. “And here it is the same.”

Reporting by Kristina Cooke in San Francisco, Mica Rosenberg in New York and Caitlin O’Hara in Nogales, Mexico; Editing by Mary Milliken and Karishma Singh

