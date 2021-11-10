Living with the virus: UK government confirms targets for endemic COVID-19





Ultimately, our plan is to have the first major economy transition from a pandemic to an endemic and an annual vaccination program.

With these words, former vaccine minister and current education minister, Nadim Zahawi, summed up the UK government’s COVID-19 crime policy. The British ruling class races the world to normalize the unnecessary deaths and debilitation of tens of thousands of people annually for their own economic gain.

The drumbeat of the government and its entourage is that public health restrictions and, above all, lockdowns are a thing of the past. Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, who were last asked on the subject ahead of the COP26 climate summit, argued that there was no evidence to believe that any kind of lockdown was on the card.

NHS provider Chris Hopson told Times Radio Sunday: [National Health Service] Recognize that we are moving from a pandemic to an endemic where we have to live with COVID.

He is known for claiming that day-to-day hard work takes the place of a weary labor force that fails to do its job. What I desperately want people to understand is that everyone at the NHS is absolutely aware that it’s our job to do our best to help everyone at the National Health Insurance (NHS) fight COVID-19 pressure. It relied on the very harsh lockdown we had to go through before.’

On Monday, government science adviser Dr Mike Tildesley told Sky News that a highly successful vaccination campaign hopes the idea of ​​a winter closure is far off.

The government’s refusal to implement measures to block the circulation of the virus is that tens of thousands of people are infected every day (more than 70,000 as Kings College Londons ZOE COVID research estimates), more than 7,000 are hospitalized each week and more than 1,000 are diagnosed with the disease. Occurs upon death.

Johnson perfectly articulated a policy of deliberately endangering lives as he marched through Hexham General Hospital in Northumberland, UK, without a mask on Monday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Hexham General Hospital in Northumberland, England, on Monday, November 8, 2021. (Peter Summers/Pool Photo via AP)

Thousands responded with outrage on social media. Rachel Clarke, a palliative care physician who has published a book on end-of-life care, is a junior physician and has received more than 17,000 likes and nearly 5,000 retweets about the impact the first wave of COVID-19 had on U.S. health services. Read the tweets, there are too many people dying from the corona virus I believe in right now. It’s disgusting to see Boris Johnson casually walking around Hexham General Hospital without a mask today.

There is no doubt that Johnson’s provocative appearance was discussed at the top of the Conservative Party. In particular, during a visit to the infamous hospital in March 2020, he later shook hands with everyone and boasted that he might have contracted the nearly contagious covid virus. claimed his life. A deliberate decision was made to repeat this spectacle to signal big corporations that neither public opposition nor scientific evidence would displace the government from its policy of killing.

The working class must heed this warning. Johnson’s last hospital performance led to a wave of lethal infections and deaths, culminating in the prime minister’s second surge last winter.

Vaccination has since significantly reduced the rate of hospitalizations for infection, but the risk is still very serious.

According to official government statistics, more than 17,400 people have died from COVID-19 since the last lockdown was lifted with the reopening of schools on March 8. More than 13,200 of the deaths occurred after Freedom Day on July 19, with roughly 118 deaths per day or more than 43,000 deaths per year.

This figure includes dozens of children. In September this year, the government sent all children aged 12-15 to school without vaccination. In the UK, vaccination rates for this age group are still only 25%. Zahawi desperately wants the endemic virus, suggesting that the UK will not vaccinate children under 11 years of age.

Monday’s newspaper reported that the 22-year-old mother died from coronavirus infection 14 weeks after the 9-day-old baby was born on October 13 by emergency cesarean section. The child also tested positive for the disease.

According to the National Statistical Office (ONS), the number of people suffering from long-term coronavirus symptoms increased from 970,000 on August 1 to 1.2 million on October 2nd.

Government ministers and supportive media have caught on to a two-and-a-half-week decline in recorded infections, sweeping this gruesome record under the carpet and promising calmer seas ahead.

These declines should be viewed with skepticism. From mid-September, the test positive rate increased from 3% to more than 5%, significantly reducing the number of tests per day.

Data from the ZOE COVID study showed a decline from a figure well above the official total, but the ONS coronavirus study showed that cases remained stagnant through October 30. Both show a decline in children that does not mask the increase in the adult age group, and both show viral rates in reproductive (R) UK very close to 1, as is the REACT survey from Imperial College Londons.

The official daily number of cases is still well over 30,000. This has put the UK at a very high level of infection (about 1 in 50) with winter coming and weakening vaccine immunity among older people in society.

Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser to the UK Health Security Agency, said on Sunday: “We are still seeing deaths, mainly in the unvaccinated population, but due to the immunocompromising effect, deaths are also increasing in the vaccinated group. It is increasing,” he warned.

More than 3,000 people over the age of 70 were hospitalized in October with 2,032 deaths, according to the government’s vaccine surveillance report on Thursday. So far, in the UK, 30% of people over 80 and 40% over 50 have not yet received their third booster dose.

The pressures from COVID are having a disastrous effect on the already damaged NHS.

Concurrent with declaring its resolve to avoid closures, Hobson acknowledged that hospital trust management had never been so concerned about seeing current bed occupancy levels of 94, 95 or 96 percent before winter peaked. We’ve never seen it before. This is unprecedented.

Hopson pointed out the accident and emergency routes. According to a study by The Independent newspaper, patients are waiting for an ambulance nearly twice as often as when the epidemic peaked. Deaths from ambulance safety accidents have already increased by 13% in 2019.

Government advisor Professor Peter Openshaw warned Monday in Times Radio: Many believe that people are unaware of the serious situation in hospitals due to COVID-19, with more than 9,000 people actually wearing ventilators and being hospitalized. 19. Corona is not complete. It’s not over.

Europe is at the epicenter of a global resurgence of the virus, as the World Health Organization (WHO) warns that an additional 500,000 people will die on continental Europe within the next three months. The UK is still part of a raging epidemic and its consequences, including the development of new strains.

Already in the UK, the uncontrolled spread of the virus has resulted in a Delta Plus (AY.4.2) variant, thought to be about 10% more contagious than the original Delta. Variants increased from around 6% of UK cases in September to 11.3% by the end of October.

Declaring the virus endemic means accepting countless deaths and serious illness going forward. This is not inevitable, it is a conscious choice of government, supported by Labor and trade unions, and representing businesses and the super-rich. A policy of opposing elimination can only be implemented through the struggle of the international working class against these forces.

COVID-19 can be eliminated.

We put together a panel of scientists to explain the method.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2021/11/09/couk-n09.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos