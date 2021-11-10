Metal expert admits false results of steel stress tests used in US Navy submarines





A former metallurgist at a foundry supplying steel used to make submarines for the US Navy pleaded guilty to falsifying results showing the strength of the metal, which prosecutors allege she did for 30 years. years.

Elaine Thomas of Auburn, Washington pleaded guilty Monday to major fraud. The 67-year-old falsified the results of more than 240 steel productions, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington State.

She is expected to be sentenced on February 14 and could face more than 10 years in prison and $ 1 million in fines, The New York Times reported.

Thomas worked as a metallurgist at a steel foundry in Tacoma, Washington between 1977 and 2017, which was originally owned by Atlas Castings & Technology but was acquired by Bradken Inc in 2008, according to the indictment. Thomas was appointed director of metallurgy in 2009.

Bradken manufactures steel enclosures and acts as a subcontractor or supplier to companies with contracts with the US Navy.

The company is the Navy’s premier supplier of high-performance cast steel used for submarines, prosecutors said.

They added that the steel productions affected by the rigged tests represent a substantial percentage of the castings Bradken produced for the Navy.

From around 1985 to 2017, Thomas knowingly designed and executed a scheme to defraud the United States Navy and obtain money and property through materially false and fraudulent pretexts and representations, according to the act. accusation.

He added that Thomas, in a fraud scheme, sometimes changed the first digit of a test result to increase the weight by 10 or 20 foot-pounds in tests revealing the strength of the steel as well as the amount of force. dynamic that it can stand against.

The indictment said the falsified test results had caused the US Navy to make contract payments that the Navy would not have made had it known the true characteristics of the steel.

In a court statement filed by defense attorney John Carpenter, Thomas admitted that she took shortcuts and made false statements.

Ms Thomas never intended to compromise the integrity of any material and is pleased that government testing does not suggest that the structural integrity of a submarine has in fact been compromised, the statement added. . This offense is unique in that it was not motivated by greed or any desire for personal enrichment. She regrets not following her moral compass in admitting that false statements were not what she envisioned living out her retirement years.

The United States Prosecutor’s Office said Bradken executives were not aware of the falsified results until May 2017, when a lab staff member discovered that the test results had been tampered with and that other differences existed in the Bradkens case.

When the altered records were found, Thomas agreed to participate in voluntary interviews with federal agents in which the indictment says she made false statements to hide that she had sent hundreds of falsified results. . In 2019, she admitted to changing some results but said she must have had a good reason to change the results, the indictment adds.

In June 2020, the company took responsibility for the falsified results and paid more than $ 10.8 million in a civil settlement following allegations that Bradken produced and sold steel components from substandard quality to install on US Navy submarines, the US attorney’s office said.

The Navy has taken important steps to ensure the safe operations of affected submarines, the office said in the statement. These measures will lead to increased costs and maintenance as substandard parts are monitored.

The Independent has contacted Bradken and the US Navy for comment.

