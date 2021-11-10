



It still feels like fall, but winter weather could be seen across the UK from late November to December, the Weather Service said.

In the latest long-term forecast for the UK, weather experts say the end of the month is when “the likelihood of some winter conditions increases”.

This is primarily a hazard to the northern highlands, but lower levels may also be a hazard. It’s too early to say whether those winter conditions will bring snow or sleet.

And when December ends and December begins, winds from the north and northwest can bring temperatures close to average or slightly below average. This means “a chance for slightly higher-than-usual winter conditions”, especially throughout the North.

Prior to that, the weather in Bristol will be cloudy on Wednesday (10th November) with a chance of rain at lunchtime. The Korea Meteorological Administration predicted that the temperature could soar to around 13 degrees Celsius.

Thursday sees a high of 14 degrees Celsius and looks dry with some sunny weather in the afternoon.

Light rain is expected throughout Friday (13C) with an overcast evening.

From Saturday to Wednesday, it looks dry, with highs rising between 10 and 13 degrees Celsius on overcast days.

Below you’ll see the Bureau of Meteorology’s regional forecast for the next few days, followed by the full forecast through the first week of December.

Meteorological Administration Southwest Forecast

Wednesday (November 10): Cloudy and humid day, foggy over the hills and some rain or drizzle. There may be a slightly dry interlude to the east during the afternoon, but moisture remains elsewhere. Light wind and mild keeping. Maximum temperature 14C.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with additional drizzle this evening and tonight. It will gradually dry out in the early hours and will be slightly cloudy through the morning. Minimum temperature 8C

Thursday: It’s a much brighter day on Thursday, and the clouds will soon clear, leaving mostly clear skies. I feel refreshed by the sunlight blowing in only a light breeze. Maximum temperature 14C.

Views Friday through Sunday: Cool breezes and occasional rain on Friday. Mostly dry on a Saturday with a light or sunny order. On Sundays it is cool and cool, but mostly dry with some sunlight.

UK Meteorological Agency long-term forecast

Sunday, November 14 – Tuesday, November 23

Until the beginning of this period, the north remains variable and autumnal, with a system of cyclones predominate, sometimes accompanied by rain and strong winds.

It may rain from time to time elsewhere, although some rain is likely to reach here as well, but the south and southeast are likely to be drier and brighter.

The period will start off a bit chilly and will likely drop further later in the month after a brief recovery in temperatures. Winter weather is more likely later this month, mainly in the northern highlands, but there is some risk of lower water levels.

November 24 (Wednesday) – December 8 (Wednesday)

There are signs of an increase in the likelihood of northwesterly winds from the north in late November and early December. This means that overall temperatures are likely close to average or slightly below average, but we cannot rule out some mild spells. In this pattern, the most unstable, wetter, and windier conditions are often found in the northern regions, while the most stable, driest, and brightest conditions are mainly found throughout the South.

Some winter conditions are likely to be slightly higher than normal, especially throughout the north.

