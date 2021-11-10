Twitter Blue is now available in the United States





Twitter Blue, the company’s subscription service, is adding new features while expanding to new countries and platforms. The service first launched in June in Canada and Australia on iOS, but starting Tuesday, Twitter Blue will be available in the US and New Zealand, as well as on Android and the web.

Perhaps the most useful Twitter Blue feature is a cancel button, which allows you to recall tweets before sending them. (I can think of a few times that would have saved me from an embarrassing typo.) Other features at the initial launch included a reader mode for tweet threads, bookmark folders, the ability to thematize your Twitter app, and your app icon, and, like last month, a Labs program that lets followers try out new Twitter features ahead of time.

But as part of Tuesday’s expansion, Twitter Blue is poised to become a lot more useful for people who love to read and find news on Twitter. A feature allows users to view ad-free articles on participating websites and donates a portion of the revenue from Twitter Blue subscriptions to those sites. If you’re a Twitter Blue subscriber, when you come across a link from a publisher with ad-free posts, you’ll see an Ad-Free label with Twitter Blue under the title.

This is the label Twitter Blue followers will see for an ad-free post. Image: Twitter

The feature builds on the company’s acquisition of Scroll, which offered similar functionality, and Twitter announced in October that it would move it to Twitter Blue. More than 300 US-based sites participate in the program, including The Washington Post, The Atlantic, BuzzFeed, The Hollywood Reporter and, quite transparently, The Verge. The company says it hopes to include publications from outside the United States in the future. And Twitter says it doesn’t change the proportion of money it gives to publishers if you subscribe to Twitter Blue from iOS or Android, which cuts down on digital purchases.

Twitter Blues’ ad-free articles feature does not allow you to bypass paywalls, Twitter says, so depending on the post, you may not be able to read some articles even if you subscribe to Twitter Blue. And sadly, ad-free articles aren’t available on Android right now, and the company hasn’t shared a timeline for when that might change.

Disappointingly, you’ll still see ads on Twitter even when you subscribe to Twitter Blue, and don’t expect an ad-free feed to arrive anytime soon, if at all. We’re not currently considering a product without Twitter ads, Sara Beykpour, senior product manager for Twitter, said in a briefing.

Ad-free articles aren’t the only Scroll feature making a comeback; Twitter Blue will now offer a Nuzzel-like summary of the articles most shared by the people you follow, called Top Articles, which is updated every 24 hours. Twitter wound up Nuzzel when it bought Scroll, but pledged to bring the essentials of the product to Twitter at some point.

The summary of the best articles will not be an email like Nuzzel was. Instead, you’ll access it on Twitter itself, though it’s only available on Android and the web for now. A Twitter spokesperson said it will be coming to iOS very soon.

Nuzzel is back (sort of) as Top Articles. Image: Twitter

Twitter Blue followers will also be able to customize their navigation bar so that you can pin areas of the app that you want to make more easily accessible. Customization of the navigation bar will only be available on iOS to begin with, and custom themes are also an iOS-only feature.

Twitter Blue costs $ 2.99 per month in the US (or an equivalent price in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand). I wish it offered a totally ad-free experience, and I don’t like that some individual features are fragmented across multiple platforms, but there is enough of it that I would try it out for a month and see how I get it. ‘love.

