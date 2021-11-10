Cardiff ranks UK’s third greenest city in major university study





Cardiff was recently ranked as the UK’s third greenest city in a university study.

The study looked at the 25 largest cities by population size and analyzed various environmental data.

Scholars at the University of Southampton considered 17 criteria and ranked cities according to six categories: green space, energy use and production, automotive, waste and recycling, commuting, and pollution.

Cardiff surpassed Sheffield in first place, Edinburgh in second place, Brighton in fourth and Bristol in fifth. The Green Cities report was commissioned by NatWest Bank as part of a strategy to help consumers track their carbon footprint.

Professor William Powrie of the University of Southampton, lead expert on the NatWests Green Cities report, said: It is intended to mitigate the impact of two environmental catastrophes: climate change and biodiversity loss.

We’re running out of time and need to change now. The core message of the NatWests Green Cities Report is that we can and should all contribute to making our towns and cities as green as possible.

This list allows cities and people to reflect on their progress towards sustainable action. A simple change than walking, biking, or taking public transport, rather than going by car, using less and recycling more, can make a big difference, but we all need to get involved.

Cardiff City Council has ambitious plans to reduce the city’s carbon footprint to zero by 2030. These include changing the way people move, building huge regional heat networks in the bay, and potential campaigns to drive change in individual behavior. Other recent plans have been criticized for potentially increasing emissions, such as reopening Castle Street for private transportation.

Thousands of climate protesters last weekend saw massive protests marching in Sened through the city center at City Hall, calling for serious action at the Cop26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow.

NatWest commissioned a study to display a new carbon footprint tracking feature in its app, allowing users to track carbon footprint related to their consumption habits. David Lindberg, CEO of NatWest’s Retail Finance Division, said:

We are excited to be the first bank in the UK to start tracking our carbon footprint with CoGo. By empowering our clients to manage their carbon footprint, we help make small changes that can help aggregate and address climate change. We want to help set and raise standards for the rest of the banking industry to follow.

Cop26 is a unique opportunity for the UK to lead the world in tackling climate change. We are very proud of our partnership with Cop26, which further underscores our determination to drive the transition to a low-carbon economy across the financial services industry.

Sheffield ranks first for its vast green space, renewable energy production, and high proportion of ultra-low-emission vehicles. Edinburgh also scored high because of its large amount of green space and its relatively small number of car commuters.

In this study, cities were ranked as follows:

Sheffield Edinburgh Cardiff Brighton & Hove Bristol Leeds Glasgow Nottingham Newcastle upon Tyne Belfast London Salford Manchester Derby Wakefield Liverpool Plymouth Bradford Stoke-on-Trent Birmingham Hull Leicester Coventry Sunderland Wolverhampton

