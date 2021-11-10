U.S. consumer prices are rising at the fastest rate in three decades





Consumer prices in the United States surged in October at the fastest pace in three decades, as bottlenecks and other supply chain disruptions intensified and inflationary pressures spread further in the economy.

The Consumer Price Index released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday rose 6.2% in October from a year ago – the fastest annual pace since 1990 and a sharp increase from levels of September by 5.4%.

Month-over-month price increases accelerated, with a 0.9% jump amid what the BLS described as a “broad” increase in a number of sectors. Between August and September, prices increased more moderately by 0.4 percent.

The push has been increased costs for energy as well as shelter, food, used cars and trucks, and new vehicles, BLS said. The energy index rose 4.8% from September, while the gasoline index climbed 6.1%. On an annual basis, these sectors are up 30% and 50%, respectively.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday named rising energy costs as the main driver of inflation and said it was “a priority” to reverse the continuing trend.

“I have asked my National Economic Council to look for ways to try to further reduce these costs and have asked the Federal Trade Commission to respond to any market manipulation or price hikes in this sector,” he said in a statement.

He also implored Congress to pass his spending bill, saying that “17 Nobel Laureates in economics said my plan” would ease inflationary pressures. “

In addition to rising energy prices, food prices also jumped 0.9% in the month, with a 1% increase in “home food” costs.

Excluding volatiles such as food and energy, prices rose 0.6% for the month, well above the previous reading of 0.2%. On an annual basis, these costs increased 4.6 percent, the highest level since 1991. In September, it stood at 4 percent.

Short-term U.S. government bond yields, which are most sensitive to monetary policy changes, surged after the report, as expectations rose that the U.S. central bank could raise interest rates several times next year.

The two-year Treasury traded about 0.07 percentage point higher at 0.495%, while the three-year note jumped 0.08 percentage point to 0.8%. Yields on the 10-year benchmark bond climbed 0.02 percentage points to trade around 1.47%.

The data reinforces the view that inflationary pressures are proving to be much more persistent than initially expected – a growing risk the Federal Reserve acknowledged last week when it announced plans to start cutting its purchasing program in assets of $ 120 billion per month later this month.

Senior Fed officials – including President Jay Powell and Vice President Richard Clarida – argue that current imbalances will eventually subside as global supply chains and labor markets adjust , which means that inflation will eventually turn out to be “transient” and subside over time. But Wednesday’s data challenged that view, economists said.

“The transient is dead and buried,” said Eric Winograd, senior fixed income economist at AllianceBernstein. “There is a good chance that we will have a core CPI close to 6% in the next few months.”

advised

A “striking” increase in spending on services confirmed that the Fed is likely to raise interest rates as early as next year, according to Winograd. He expects an adjustment soon after central bank asset purchases end as expected in June, with another increase likely later in the year.

Apart from a drop in air fares and alcoholic beverage prices in October, costs are rising again for several of the sectors most sensitive to the economic reopening, although the pace is more moderate than at the beginning of the year.

Used car prices, which had been the source of most of the surge in inflation this spring, rebounded after two months of decline. They are up 2.5 percent from September and 26.4 percent for the year.

Hotel spending also rose 1.5 percent after several months of falling prices, bringing the annual increase to nearly 26 percent.

Data for October confirmed that prices are rising in more sectors, including healthcare, furniture and recreation. Transportation services rose 0.4% after two months of decline.

Rents and other costs related to shelter, which account for about a third of the CPI, have continued to rise steadily. Owner’s rent equivalent – a measure of what landlords think their properties would rent – rose 0.4% between September and October, or 3.1% on the year.

