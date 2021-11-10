Consumer prices rise again, according to CPI, pushing inflation rate to highest level in 31 years





The numbers: The cost of living rose sharply again in October as Americans paid more for basic necessities such as gasoline and groceries, pushing the inflation rate to a high of nearly 31 years and adding financial pressure on American households.

The consumer price index jumped 0.9% last month, the government said on Wednesday. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal expected an increase of 0.6%.

The rate of inflation over the past year rose to 6.2% in October from 5.4% in the previous month. That’s more than triple the Federal Reserve’s 2% target and the highest rate since November 1990.

The latest in a series of high inflation readings is likely to put more pressure on the Fed and could even accelerate its plans to phase out stimulus to the economy. The central bank has taken unprecedented steps to keep interest rates ultra low.

The White House has also become concerned. Inflation hurts Americans’ wallets, and reversing that trend is a top priority for me, President Biden said in a statement Republicans blamed his policies for contributing to the spike in inflation.

Another closely watched inflation measure that omits volatile food and energy costs rose 0.6% last month. This so-called base rate is closely followed by economists as a more accurate measure of core inflation.

The 12-month policy rate hike fell from 4% to 4.6% and hit a 30-year high.

Read: US creates 531,000 new jobs in October as economy recovers

The big picture: High inflation is expected to persist until early 2022 due to persistent labor and supply shortages that are not expected to ease anytime soon.

Companies such as UPS UPS, +1.09%, Kraft KHC, + 0.21% and Krispy Kreme DNUT, + 5.93% have to pay more for wages and materials and they still cannot produce enough goods and services to meet demand. Many are raising prices to offset the higher costs for themselves.

Read: Wholesale prices rise again and offer no relief from high inflation

The latest consumer price spike is sure to raise further concerns for the Fed.

President Jerome Powell and other senior Fed officials say inflation is expected to drop next year and come back close to their 2% target, but they admit that the price pressures have been much greater than they hadn’t foreseen it. They say they are watching prices closely and are ready to respond if high inflation persists.

Soaring prices for rents, gasoline, groceries, cars and many other goods and services have shaken consumer confidence and could even threaten economic recovery unless inflation eases.

Read: Senior Fed officials report 2022 interest rate hikes are on the table

I am fully aware that this period of rising prices is painful for many Americans, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Chairman Patrick Harker said on Monday.

Key Details: The cost of gasoline rose 6.1% in October, the latest in a series of price hikes. Americans pay a lot more to refuel than a year ago.

The price of gasoline has stabilized recently, however, and should help ease inflationary pressures in November.

Food prices jumped almost 1% last month. Grocery prices have climbed 5.3% in the past year, making it more difficult for families to cook dinner or afford to go out to eat.

The cost of rent climbed 0.4%. The increases of the past two months mark the largest consecutive gains since 1987. Housing is the biggest expense for most families.

Prices have also risen sharply for new and used vehicles, medical care, transport and electricity, among others.

While the rise in inflation was confined to just a few categories at the start of the year, price increases spread more widely to many other goods and services.

The few categories to show lower prices last month were alcoholic beverages and airfare. Air ticket prices rose sharply in September and eased last month.

what do they say? US inflation is expanding and accelerating, said senior economist Sal Guatieri of BMO Capital Markets. Inflation spreads to more items as supply cannot keep up with strong underlying demand fueled by stimulus policies, forcing more companies to pass on higher costs.

This impression will leave more doubts in the minds of the Feds as to how long they can allow this inflation to continue, said economist Katherine Judge of CIBC Economics.

Market reaction: The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -0.27% and the S&P 500 SPX, -0.35% opened lower on Wednesday after hitting record highs last week.

