COVID-19: UK records 214 coronavirus-related deaths and 39,329 cases in last 24 hours | UK News





The UK has recorded 214 coronavirus-related deaths and 39,329 cases in the last 24 hours.

The death toll was down from the 262 reported on Tuesday and close to the 217 reported on Wednesday.

There are currently 142,338 deaths from COVID-19 in the UK.

The number of cases reported on Wednesday is higher than Tuesday (33,117) but lower than last week (41,299).

Meanwhile, an increase of 39,836 doses of the first dose delivered a total of 50,336,130 doses in the UK.

About 45,894,237 second doses were delivered, an increase of 21,199.

A total of 10,920,416 boosters and 3rd doses were also provided, which is 340,294 doses per day.

Separate figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that there are 167,367 registered deaths in the UK for which COVID-19 is mentioned in the death certificate.

The daily high was 1,484 on January 19th.

Daily tolls peaked at 1,461 people during the first wave of the virus on April 8, 2020.

A total of 859 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending 29 October mentioned COVID-19 on death certificates, an 8% increase over the previous week and the highest since the week until 24 September.

ONS also released data showing that the pandemic “appears to have had an indirect impact” on deaths in private homes.

“This may be due to a combination of factors that may include interrupting health care services, people choosing to stay away from health care facilities, and having terminally ill patients stay at home instead of being admitted to another facility for end-of-life care,” Sarah said. Caul, Head of Mortality Analysis.

Since the onset of COVID-19, ONS says many additional deaths continue to occur in homes due to heart disease, cancer and other causes.

Private homes are the only environment in England and Wales with above-average deaths per month compared to pre-pandemic from January 2020 to June 2021.

Follow Daily podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Spreaker.

Between January 2020 and June 2021, 27,048 men died of heart disease in private homes, 18% higher than the pre-pandemic average.

For women dying from heart disease in private homes, there was a 10% increase in 12,183 deaths over the same period.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-uk-records-214-coronavirus-related-deaths-and-39-329-cases-in-latest-24-hour-period-12465449 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos