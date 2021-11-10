Consumer prices in the United States soared 6.2% last year, most since 1990





As Americans plan for year-end trips, Thanksgiving meals, and holiday gifts, rising inflation is making those purchases considerably higher than they were last year. .

Strong consumer demand has fueled the price spike, which has been hit by persistent supply shortages due to COVID-related plant closures in China, Vietnam and other foreign manufacturers. Ports are congested and the lack of shipping containers exacerbates the problem. American employers, facing labor shortages, have also granted significant wage increases, and many have raised prices to offset their higher labor costs.

The result has been an acceleration in prices for a wide range of consumer goods, from food, fuel oil and patio furniture to paints, chemicals and blinds. After initially hitting goods in industries disrupted by the pandemic, the surge in inflation has spread to the many services that Americans spend money on, including restaurant meals, rental apartments and medical services, which jumped 0.5% in October.

Used car prices jumped again last month after falling in August and September. The cost of a used vehicle rose 2.5% from September to October and has climbed more than 25% over the past year. With automakers slowing production sharply due to parts shortages, new car prices have risen for seven consecutive months.

Grocery store prices have climbed 5.4% in the past year, which will make Thanksgiving meals much more expensive. The price of roast beef has jumped 25% from a year ago. Bacon is up 20%.

The Biden administration attributed the rise in meat prices to the consolidation of the meat packaging industry, with the lack of competition allowing large processors like Tyson to raise prices. Meat packers retorted that COVID-related plant closures and the difficulty in finding workers to staff factories when they reopen are to blame.

Many Republicans in Congress have blamed President Joe Biden’s $ 1.9 billion financial aid package, approved in March, for escalating inflation. The additional stimulus checks and increased unemployment assistance, they say, have pushed demand beyond what the economy could produce.

Biden visited the Port of Baltimore on Wednesday to highlight parts of the recently adopted infrastructure package that will improve port capacity and, according to the administration, help unblock bottlenecks and ultimately reduce inflation. .

Inflation is hurting Americans’ wallets, and reversing this trend is a top priority for me, “said the president.

Energy costs climbed only 4.8% from September to October, as gasoline, natural gas and fuel oil rose for the same reason that many other commodities became more expensive: demand increased. sharply increased, as Americans drive and fly more, but supplies have not kept up. .

In the past year, energy costs have jumped 30%, with gasoline climbing almost 50%. A gallon of gasoline, on average, was $ 3.42 nationwide on Tuesday, according to AAA. That’s down from just $ 2.11 a year ago.

Prices for natural gas are also on the rise, as is heating oil. The Energy Information Administration predicts that these increases will weigh heavily this winter, with Americans spending 30% more on natural gas and 43% more on fuel oil.

Job gains and wage increases have been much healthier during the pandemic recovery than they were after the Great Recession about a decade ago. But unlike in the years after that downturn, when inflation was low, rising prices lowered Americans’ confidence in the economy, surveys show.

Economists still expect inflation to slow once supply bottlenecks are removed and Americans return more of their consumption to pre-pandemic norms. As COVID-19 wears off, consumers would have to spend more on travel, entertainment and other services and less on goods such as cars, furniture and appliances, which would reduce the pressure on retail chains. supply.

But no one knows how long it can take. The higher inflation persisted much longer than most economists expected. And inflation is spreading far beyond items like appliances and new and used vehicles that are directly affected by the pandemic.

The inflation overrun will likely get worse before it gets better, Goldman Sachs economists said in a research note on Sunday.

For months Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell had called inflation transient, a short-term phenomenon linked to labor and supply shortages resulting from the speed with which the economy has grown. rebounded from the pandemic recession. But last week, Powell acknowledged that the price hike could last until next summer.

The Fed chairman announced that the central bank will start cutting monthly bond purchases it started last year as an emergency measure to stimulate the economy. Investors now expect the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate twice next year from its near-zero all-time high much earlier than they predicted a few months ago .

Many large companies pass the cost of higher wages on to their customers, and in some cases consumers pay rather than reduce.

Fast food prices rose 7.1% in October from a year earlier, the government said on Wednesday. This is the largest increase on record, reflecting rising costs for beef and other foods as well as rapidly rising labor costs.

To attract workers, for example, McDonalds has increased hourly wages by 10-15% over the past year. To help cover those higher labor costs as well as the more expensive food and paper, the company said last month it hiked prices 6% in the July-September quarter compared to to the previous year. Yet even so, the company’s sales jumped 14% as virus restrictions eased.

Other companies have been more cautious. One of them, Wayfair, an online furniture retailer, said last week its costs were rising as factories in Asia closed amid COVID outbreaks, ports were on lockdown and labor costs -work had increased. But the company doesn’t necessarily pass on all of these higher costs.

We are in a mass-oriented business where the average customer does not have an unlimited discretionary budget, said Michael Fleisher, CFO of Wayfairs. Inflation is rampant throughout the economy and there are competing demands for their time and share of the wallet.

