Will UK house prices fall if interest rates rise?





The record high house prices in the UK, Germany, US, New Zealand, Australia and Canada have one thing in common. That is, historically low interest rates have lowered mortgage costs and supported demand. However, interest rates are expected to rise by the end of next year in most countries, and if they do, they could shake what supported the fastest annual real home price growth in decades in OECD countries in the first quarter of 2021.

In the UK, the Bank of England (BoE) unexpectedly kept interest rates at an all-time low of 0.1% in November, but markets are expecting a rate increase at the Monetary Policy Committee meeting next December.

Will house prices fall as a result? The answer, experts say, will depend on the size and timing of rate hikes, as well as how much upward pressure the real estate shortage and strong labor market continue. Forecasts range from slowing growth to full contraction.

The UK’s official home price index grew 10.6% per annum in August at a near-record pace since 2007, despite fears of a sharp correction after the stamp duty discount cut in July. In October, the national housing price index showed that the trend continued even after returning to the pre-pandemic stamp tax rate.

Lucy Pendleton, real estate expert at real estate broker James Pendleton, said this is the result of buyers rushing ahead of the “nearly certain rate hike” expected over the next 18 months. More deals than stamp leave.”

“Any increase will lead to higher costs for potential buyers, reducing demand while putting downward pressure on home prices,” said Boris Glass, chief economist at S&P Global Ratings.

In anticipation of a hike, many mortgage lenders have already raised mortgage rates in the past few weeks.

North London real estate broker Jeremy Leaf said the rate hike would directly affect only a small percentage of borrowers doing floating rate deals, but it would undermine confidence in the broader market. budget.

The Office for Budget Responsibility, a UK financial watchdog, in a forecast released with the budget last month, forecast mortgage interest payments to grow by 20% over the two years to the third quarter of 2023, the fastest pace in more than a decade. increase.

Martijn van der Heijden, chief financial officer of mortgage broker Habito, says that even a 0.25% increase in interest rates could increase repayments by hundreds of pounds a year.

Since the Bank of England cut the policy rate from 5.75% in 2007 to 0.5% in 2009, more than 3.5 million first-buyer mortgage loans have been issued. Tom Bill, Knight Frank’s head of UK housing research, doesn’t know what’s going to happen when interest payments rise meaningfully.

However, the interest rate has a long way to go before reaching its historical average after being cut to 0.1%, the lowest level since the Bank of England was founded in 1694. Likewise, mortgage rates are near record lows. The average “real” interest rate (the rate actually paid) on new loans in September was 1.78%, down from a 15-year high of 6.2% in 2008. It fell from nearly 6% over the same period. Bank of England data shows that outstanding mortgage loans are at an all-time low of 2%.

Experts say that banks can reduce mortgage rate hikes by absorbing part of the increase in financing costs into margins. Other factors could mitigate the decline in demand from higher interest rates. UK households have amassed savings equivalent to nearly 9% of GDP since the first Covid-19 restrictions, according to Bank of England data. “These savings are mainly concentrated in the middle and high-income brackets. [houses]’ says Glass.

At the same time, there are few homes for sale, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, and surveyors report close to record lows of homes available for sale per point in all parts of England and Wales.

But other factors are weakening the rise in house prices.

According to Nationwide, real estate prices as a percentage of income for first-time buyers are now at historic highs. Nationwide’s calculations show that in London, it can take an average earner 16 years to set aside a 20% deposit on a typical first property.

Lawrence Bowles, Chief Research Analyst at Savills, said: “We expect interest rate hikes to slow house price growth, especially in areas where home buyers are already very expansive, such as London.”

Overall, this implies a variety of predictions. Yorkshire Building Society strategic economist Nitesh Patel said YBS expects house prices to continue rising “at a slightly slower pace next year”.

Glass believes that UK house price rises are already experiencing a soft landing and that “if the hike comes too quickly or is too big, it could hit the housing market in the middle of the correction phase and make it worse”.

“We expect the rise in mortgage rates to rise sharply enough to stagnate home prices in the first half of 2022,” Tomb’s verdict.

Andrew Wishart, a real estate economist at Capital Economics, predicts that raising bank rates to 0.75% could slow house price growth to 4% by the end of 2023. But “if MPC takes a significant tightening cycle, it will probably raise bank rates to 1.5% and home prices could fall by 4%.”

