



The UK has set new standards to protect thousands of red payphone booths. Here, spectators sit at two kiosks while watching a parade of athletes from the 2012 London Olympic and Paralympic Games. Hide AFP/AFP captions via Getty Images

The UK’s telephony regulator says it will continue to use thousands of nationally renowned red payphone kiosks, despite a sharp decline in incoming calls from the box.

Telecommunications regulator Ofcom says payphones are still important in emergencies or in areas where mobile phone users cannot receive a reliable signal.

New standards from regulators require a callbox to be serviced at least 52 times in a 12-month period. Also, if the kiosk is in an area identified as an accident or suicide hotspot, it cannot be removed.

A traditional red telephone box stands in the village of Princeton near Bath, Somerset, England. Boxes are loved by residents and tourists, but their future is uncertain as the majority of Britons now rely on their cell phones to make calls. Matt Cardy/Getty Images .

“Some of the call boxes to be protected are used for a relatively small number of calls,” said Selina Chadha, Ofcom’s Director of Connectivity. Payphones can be a lifeline in times of great need.”

When Ofcom revealed plans to secure kiosks, 96% of adults in the UK admitted that they now have a cell phone and that cell phone coverage has improved significantly in recent years. The new standard for not operating public phone booths includes a provision that service areas must be covered by the UK’s four mobile networks.

A red telephone box at Michaelstone-le-Pit in Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, has been converted into a village library. UK regulators say more than 6,000 kiosks have been diverted for other uses as mobile phone use increases. Daniel R Jones/Getty Hide Image Caption

Even if the red phone kiosks are to be dismantled, they could be adopted by the community, depending on the government or organization’s plan to purchase only one call box. According to Ofcom, “more than 6,000 kiosks have been converted into scope. They can be used for a variety of purposes, such as community libraries, or to store life-saving public defibrillators.”

As the UK is migrating to fully digitize its analog phone network, red call boxes that meet new protection standards will still face the calculations. By the end of 2025, callboxes that survive the cut with legacy phone systems set to turn off will need to be upgraded to the Internet Protocol standard.

There are currently around 21,000 public callboxes in the UK. Ofcom says it is often used for emergency calls. “In the year through May 2020, nearly 150,000 calls were made to emergency services from phone boxes, 25,000 to childlines and 20,000 to Samaritans.”

