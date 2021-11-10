US government debt sells sharply on soaring inflation





U.S. government bonds sold sharply on Wednesday after the Labor Department said consumer prices soared last month, heightening fears that the Federal Reserve must act more decisively to slow inflation .

Investors unloaded Treasury securities over a range of maturities, including the 30-year “long bond”.

Yields on two-year Treasuries, which are very sensitive to interest rate expectations, rose the most since the market turmoil at the height of the coronavirus crisis in March 2020. The yield increased by 0. 07 percentage point to 0.50%, signaling a significant drop in price. Yields rise when the price of a bond falls.

The yield on the five-year note rose 0.11 percentage point to 1.19% and the 10-year yield rose 0.1 percentage point to 1.55%.

Longer-term Treasuries, which provide a snapshot of investors’ expectations for economic growth and inflation going forward, initially saw a more measured sell off. But their yields have skyrocketed after a lackluster auction for new 30-year bond issues.

At noon on Wednesday, the government sold $ 25 billion in 30-year debt, but received weak demand from buyers. This was followed by an immediate sell-off in secondary markets, which pushed the long-term bond yield to a record high of 1.96 percent. Some of that movement quickly reversed, although the yield remains 0.1 percentage point higher at 1.92%.

Shorter-dated bonds rose in price last week after Fed Chairman Jay Powell pledged to take a “patient” approach to raising interest rates amid expectations that levels of such high inflation would prove to be short-lived.

However, data released Wednesday showing consumer prices in the United States rose 6.2% in October from the same month in 2020, well above expectations of 5.8%, cast doubt on this commitment.

“I don’t see how the Fed can afford to wait,” said Tom Graff, head of fixed income at Brown Advisory. “The pressure is getting terribly high for some kind of response.” Graff said if inflation continues at this rate, the central bank may be forced to step up its quantitative tightening so that it ends this winter.

Eurodollar futures, a closely watched measure of market expectations of Fed policy, showed investors were banking on a 75% chance of a rate hike as early as June 2022. And traders were expecting rate hikes of at least two quarter points at the end. next year.

“There are still concerns that the Fed may move away from its transitional narrative and become a pivot in the market,” said Chris Jeffery, head of rates and inflation at Legal & General Investment Management.

Such a move could restrict economic growth, he added, “so people are positioning themselves for [the central bank] to advance the rate hikes and then have to unwind them afterwards ”.

An important measure of market inflation – the 5-year breakeven inflation point, which reflects where investors expect inflation to be in five years – has reached the highest level on record at 3%, according to Bloomberg data.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six others, rose 0.9 percent.

Global inflation concerns were also exacerbated by data released earlier Wednesday, showing that Chinese producer price inflation – the measure of what companies pay each other for goods – rose 13.5 % in October from the same period last year, its biggest jump in 26 years, as factories absorbed higher energy prices.

advised

Growing fears about rising prices globally have also gripped the UK and Canadian bond markets, where central bankers have indicated they are ready to act to fight price hikes. The yield on UK two-year gilts rose 0.12 percentage points to 0.55 percent. The equivalent Canadian bond yield added 0.08 percentage point to reach 1%.

However, the stock markets have mostly ignored the inflation data. Shares have hit a series of record highs in recent weeks despite inflation concerns, as corporate profits have indicated that companies have passed higher prices on to their customers instead of sacrificing profits.

The S&P 500, which recently had its longest streak of all-time closing highs since 1997, fell 0.6% on Wednesday. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite lost 1.1%. Tech stocks are more sensitive to inflation because their valuations are often based on future growth, the outlook for which is eroded by rising prices.

Brent crude, the benchmark for oil, fell 2.2% to $ 82.90 a barrel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/62a3bcb6-a171-4284-bb71-b8d837a07e8d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos