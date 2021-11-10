Brexit: UK withdraws from imminent threat to end Northern Ireland pact and spark EU trade war





The UK has withdrawn from an early halt to the Brexit deal on Northern Ireland, and there is a trade war with the EU that further negotiations could still avoid a crisis.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is moving closer to triggering Article 16 of the Protocol, accusing the EU of not complying with the agreements he negotiated amid anger over trade barriers formed in the Irish Sea.

Ireland has been forced to leave Brussels and suspend trade agreements with the UK as a whole, which it argues could impose tariffs on exporters.

In a statement to the Senate, Brexit Secretary David Frost reiterated his initial threat to trigger Article 16 if necessary, despite the threat the EU called massive and unjust retaliation.

But he said of his weekly meeting with the European Commission: This negotiation process is not over yet.

We’ve been talking for almost four weeks, but it remains possible that the talks haven’t been seriously considered yet, including many of the approaches the UK has proposed.

So I will never give up on this process until it becomes clear that there is more work to be done and nothing more can be done. It certainly wasn’t at that point yet.

He added that Article 16 was not inevitable. I want to be clear about that.

Lord Frost was the first to announce his intention to set up a UK version of the Horizon Europe science program if needed, with UK participation on hold due to wider fever.

The UK has decided to retain its flagship 80 billion program that gathers talent and ideas to achieve innovation, even though the framework trade agreement meant moving away from other projects.

After major scientists warned of a brain drain and warned that Britain would lose its status as a science superpower, it has agreed to pay $15 billion over six years to 2027.

Sir Frost protested that the EU was obligated to approve the UK program, and that stopping it would violate the Brexit agreement.

We will, of course, organize our own domestic research programs for scientists and investors, the colleague said.

Ahead of further talks on Friday, he warned that the gap between the two sides remains extremely wide and not only because of the European Court of Justice’s oversight of the trade agreement.

He argued that a compromise that the EU promised to cut customs declarations by 50% and cut animal product testing by 80% had not been scrutinized.

And when moving medicines from England, he warned.

Labour’s Brexit spokesman Jenny Chapman has demanded a sober head and accused the government of inciting division with the EU in an attempt to escape slander allegations.

Meanwhile at the White House, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said US President Joe Biden had agreed that the protocol should be followed.

