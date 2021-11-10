After weeks of decline, cases of Covid in the United States are at a standstill: “Emergencies are crowded”





Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive patient Jerry Leonardson sits in his isolation room at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho, United States, October 28, 2021.

Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

After weeks of falling Covid-19 cases in the United States, the decline in infections has stopped.

New infections have fallen to an average of more than 74,000 a day over the past week, a 57% drop from the delta wave’s all-time high of 172,500 new cases a day on September 13.

While this is certainly good news, the downward trajectory has stabilized in recent weeks, rebounding between 70,000 and 75,000 new cases per day for nearly three weeks, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. In the meantime, Covid hotspots across the United States have moved away from much of the South.

The daily death toll remains high, with more than 1,200 daily deaths reported in the past week, up 1% from a week ago, according to Johns Hopkins.

Cases fell most sharply in the south, where the delta wave hit the earliest and hardest during the summer, with average daily infections in the region down about 84% from levels peak and continuing to decline. The drop has been so steep that Florida, where hospitals were overrun as it battled one of the nation’s worst Covid outbreaks this summer, is now the state with the fewest average daily new cases on a daily basis. adjusted for population.

Other southern states that have experienced significant delta wave peaks, including Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi, also rank in the bottom 10 states as measured by daily new cases per capita.

Hospitalizations and deaths are also on the decline in the South. The region’s seven-day average of 112 Covid patients per million population is the lowest in the country, according to a CNBC analysis of data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

“We came from a very high point, so we had our peak a bit earlier,” said Dr. Sonja Rasmussen, professor in the departments of pediatrics and epidemiology at the University of Florida College of Medicine, about the decline in cases in his condition. She noted that the cooler temperatures of fall and winter in the typically tropical climate make it easier for Floridians to spend time outdoors, where the virus does not spread as easily as it does in interior.

“I think we’re really starting to see some seasonality, maybe not winter-spring like we see with the flu, but more when people are more indoors than outdoors,” he said. she declared. “In Florida, we were more indoors during the hot summer months, and now we have the option of being more outdoors.”

Things are moving in the opposite direction outside of the southern United States. Cases have increased 25% in the Midwest, 18% in the Northeast and 4% in the West over the past two weeks. Hospitalizations, which lag behind reported infections, are down 9% in the Northeast during the same time frame, but largely flat in the Midwest and West.

The Midwest is now the region with the highest rate of daily new cases per capita, with the recent increase being driven by states like Nebraska, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Minnesota’s current case level, an average of around 3,000 per day, is “among the highest we’ve seen so far in 2021,” according to a tweet from the state’s health department on Tuesday. “Unfortunately, the pandemic is far from over,” the tweet read.

The population-adjusted cases are as follows in the West, where New Mexico, Colorado and Arizona have all seen increases of 15% or more in the past 14 days.

The University of Colorado hospital was beyond capacity last week, according to Dr. Jonathan Samet, dean of the university’s school of public health and head of its Covid modeling group, due to ‘a combination of illness and “all the reasons people go to hospitals.”

“When I talk to my fellow clinicians, things are full, ERs are full,” Samet said, noting that his system can meet current demand but has very little room to expand beyond that point. . Colorado Governor Jared Polis’ emergency orders allow hospitals to transfer patients to other facilities if necessary, he said, “but hospital reserves or beds are at a level lower than our big increase a year ago “.

Polis issued an executive order on Oct. 31 authorizing the state’s Department of Public Health and Environment to require hospitals at or near full capacity to stop new admissions and transfer patients to other medical centers. State health officials can now also order hospitals to accept patient transfers.

According to HHS data, about 85% of staffed intensive care unit beds are in use statewide in Colorado, the seventh highest of any state. About 36% of these beds are used for Covid patients, which ranks fourth.

Samet said a combination of colder weather and low vaccination rates in parts of the state were helping fuel the recent outbreak.

“Like many states, immunization is a patchwork,” he said. “Our rural areas tend to have lower vaccination rates and, right now, they have the highest case and hospitalization rates.”

Samet, however, couldn’t put his finger on why Colorado was going through a particularly severe Covid peak compared to other states. Population-adjusted cases are almost twice as high in Colorado as in neighboring Kansas, although other adjacent states like Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico also have unusually severe outbreaks.

“The unvaccinated are the engines like in many other places, but, you know, we are no different from other states in that there is a substantial proportion of people who are still unvaccinated and are spreading the disease. epidemic, ”Samet said. “We know the unvaccinated are critical, but that doesn’t lead us to understand why Colorado is at this particular time.”

Rasmussen, the University of Florida doctor, also mentioned low vaccination rates as reasons to believe Florida and neighboring states like Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama are still at risk for future outbreaks despite the immunity that residents have built up as a result of the delta’s surge in the summer.

“Their vaccination rates are not high enough to make me feel comfortable that we are not going to see continued epidemics when people get together, especially in areas where vaccination rates are lower,” he said. she declared.

Florida’s 60.2% of fully vaccinated residents is a few percentage points higher than the overall nationwide rate, although Rasmussen mentioned that there are many pockets of counties with lower rates. Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana are all in the bottom 10 states ranked by full immunization rates, at 45.2%, 46.2%, and 48%, respectively, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New advancements in treatments and vaccinations could help Covid make the transition to what experts call an ‘endemic’ virus, which means it is not completely eradicated but is becoming more manageable and is part of the respiratory viruses that the country treats every year.

The emergence of new Covid antiviral pills from Merck and Pfizer, for example, could help prevent infections from leading to hospitalizations or death. Pfizer’s new treatment is not a substitute for vaccinations, said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Pfizer board member and former FDA commissioner. CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Friday, but it could offer a greater degree of protection for those at risk of serious complications from Covid.

“When you have such effective therapies, it can be a safety net for people for whom vaccines don’t work, for people who have breakthrough infections, pills are being studied in that setting,” Gottlieb said. “It really is a safety net against death and disease from this infection.”

Pfizer on Friday released data on a Covid pill that reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 89% in high-risk adults, by combining the drug with an HIV drug to keep it in the body longer. Merck and Ridgeback Therapeutics said in October that their antiviral reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 50% in patients with mild or moderate Covid cases.

Vaccination rates in the United States could also increase with the start of President Joe Biden’s workplace vaccination mandates enforced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. All businesses with 100 or more employees must ensure their staff are fully immune to Covid by January 4, and any employee who refuses to comply must wear a mask and get tested regularly.

OSHA’s mandate will affect some 84 million workers in the private sector, although the new rules are already meeting resistance in the courts.

Covid vaccines were also recently approved for children aged 5 to 11. CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky cleared Pfizer’s vaccine last week, paving the way for injections into the arms of younger children.

