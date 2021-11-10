A Facebook whistleblower has warned the UK and the European Union need to do more to control online damage.





Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said if the EU and UK did not broaden the scope of new digital laws, or forced tech companies to block harmful content on their sites, “we would miss a big opportunity.” warned

The EU and UK are in the process of passing groundbreaking legislation holding tech companies accountable for illegal content on their sites, such as hate speech or posts that promote violence or terrorism.

However, Haugen told the Financial Times after testifying before the European Parliament on Monday that limiting scope to illegal content would be a mistake.

She argued that Facebook’s algorithm could quickly draw people into the psychological rabbit hole. “Kids can follow very neutral concerns like healthy eating and be drawn to anorexia content,” Haugen said. “It’s not illegal, but it’s really harmful and it kills children.”

Facebook declined to comment.

Haugen’s remarks are at a particularly tense point in discussions between member states and lawmakers in Brussels about the upcoming digital services law. In particular, France is actively pushing Big Tech to crack down on harmful content and disinformation as part of its new legal obligations.

In the UK, lawmakers drafting online safety legislation are struggling to define whether legal harm, such as bullying or misinformation, falls within the scope of the new law. They faced backlash from tech companies and freedom of speech advocates who believed it would result in too much censorship.

Haugen also said legislators need to discuss the dangers of advertising, noting that hateful political ads are 5 to 10 times cheaper to Facebook customers than empathetic or sympathetic ads.

“We have a lot of problems with advertising. I think it’s really important to have specific legislation that approaches advertising,” she said. “People are being targeted by extreme diet ads, so Facebook banned ads for children because they know it’s dangerous.”

Facebook says it will limit diet ads to all users. The company also announced on Tuesday that it will not allow companies and organizations to target ads based on political beliefs, sexual orientation, religion or health.

Facebook is responding to “experts’ concerns that such targeting options could be used in a way that creates a negative experience for people belonging to minority groups” and acknowledged that this could negatively affect its advertising partners.

Speaking to MPs at the European Parliament in Brussels, Frances Haugen said that laws drafted in Europe will be reflected in other regions as well. © Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP

Haugen said laws being drafted in Europe and the UK will be replicated in other countries as well, likely pushing companies like Facebook to change the system, similar to a response to the UK children’s law that took effect in September.

“Imagine a world where Facebook has to disclose what safety system it is, what language it is, and the effectiveness of that system. Even if you only did this for European content, researchers around the world would have a window into how Facebook works. . . “There will be pressure to improve,” he said.

Haugen has testified for hours with legislators and regulators in the US, UK and Brussels, and will provide evidence to French regulators before heading to Puerto Rico. She said she has no regrets about disclosing her identity or insider Facebook documents.

“The whistleblower will become more and more important in society,” Haugen said. “Technology is accelerating faster than ever, and the only people who understand these technologies are the people inside the company.”

