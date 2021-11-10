There is no shortage of truckers in the United States Quartz





The country faces a shortage of 80,000 truck drivers, warned the American Trucking Associations (ATA), an industry group representing major US trucking companies, on Oct. 25. It’s a warning they’ve been repeating more or less every year since 2005. But it’s especially worrying amid a global supply chain crisis when there aren’t enough truckers to transport. goods out of crowded ports.

This driver shortage argument has appeared repeatedly in news articles examining why the gears of the global economy are stalling. Executives at listed companies have referred to the driver shortage in at least 45 calls with investors in the past month alone, according to Factset data.

But the claim that the United States has suffered from the latest wave of truck driver shortages in 16 years is misleading at best. According to the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, approximately 2 million Americans work as licensed truck drivers and states issue more than 450,000 new commercial driver’s licenses each year. In fact, it is the most common job in 29 states.

The problem is retention. Many of these licensed drivers are no longer behind the wheel because they can find better working conditions and pay elsewhere. Jobs in factories, construction sites and warehouses pay similar wages and do not require people to work 70 hours a week, sleep in parking lots or stand in line for hours without pay or restroom breaks to pick up one. container in an overwhelmed port.

The real shortage is in the good trucking jobs that can attract and retain workers in a tight labor market. The annual turnover of drivers of large trucking companies averaged 94% between 1995 and 2017, according to statistics from the ATA. This means that these companies have to fill almost all driver positions each year to replace people who are leaving. A third of drivers quit within their first three months of work. The problem is particularly acute for long-haul truck drivers who transport goods long distances across state borders.

The trucking job market is not broken

Economic theory suggests that when there is a shortage of something in this case, workers willing to drive trucks the prices (or wages) will rise and more people will be motivated to provide it. Ultimately, the shortage should diminish. Yet the rhetoric of the driver shortage has been repeated by the trucking industry since the late 1980s. How could such a blatant shortage persist for three decades in a market economy?

In 2019, two economists from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) set out to investigate the mystery of the perpetual driver shortage: Was there something fundamentally broken about the trucking job market?

The short answer, they found, is no. The labor market for trucking works much the same as the labor market for all kinds of manual labor. Pay differentials are causing workers to enter and leave the truck driving industry for better opportunities. So there is no reason to believe that, with sufficient time, the supply of drivers should not respond to price signals in the standard way, the authors wrote.

In other words: raise wages, and workers will come.

Trucking companies raise wages and drivers bite

The real world is testing the theory of these economists. Trucking wages have risen 6.7% since April, when the U.S. covid-19 epidemic began in earnest, according to BLS figures. The number of active truckers is thus up by 7%. When trucking companies increased wages as the 2020 holiday season approached, employment in trucking increased. When the trucking companies cut wages immediately after, employment declined.

Trucking companies are once again raising wages in an attempt to attract drivers before the holiday season. This year, drivers are in more demand than ever due to the extreme backlog of containers that clutters shipyards: ports simply cannot unload containers onto trucks quickly enough. For example, trucking companies are giving drivers pay increases of up to 25%, offering bonuses of up to $ 1,000 per day to drivers lining up at ports and ensuring minimum wages regardless the amount of cargo that the drivers are able to carry.

The market, in other words, is working as expected. Businesses need more drivers, so they increase wages and benefits and attract more employees. But that wasn’t enough to solve the problem entirely: there are always more trucker jobs open than there are workers ready to drive. (The ATA estimates the difference at 80,000 jobs, which is the basis for its warnings about the driver shortage.) And overall trucking employment still lags behind what it was during the peak vacation in 2019.

The problem, according to the Teamsters union, is that trucker wages have been depressed for decades and have yet to increase enough for the industry to reach full employment. Companies are now catching up to a problem that has been developing for many years, said Adan Alvarez, spokesperson for Teamsters Local 396, which represents Southern California drivers. The latest wave of wage increases haven’t made a huge difference to the average earnings of American truckers. Trucker wages are still growing at about the same rate as overall wages in the United States, so the premium over comparable jobs is negligible.

This makes it harder for trucking to compete with other blue collar employers who are also raising wages in manufacturing, construction and logistics. Raising the pay a bit can make a job slightly more attractive, but not significantly more attractive than other less complicated professions, said Todd Spencer, president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which represents self-employed drivers and small businesses. trucking. There are a lot of hardships and sacrifices involved in driving trucks. We were talking about 70-80 hour per week jobs where you are often away from home for weeks at a time.

Jerry Sigmon Jr., COO of trucking company Cargo Transporters, says recent wage increases have mainly helped his company keep pace with rising wages at competing employers. Cargo Transporters, which operates a fleet of around 500 trucks, has increased wages three times this year. The third increase, announced on October 27, even came with an additional week of paid vacation. I’m not going to say we had a flood of applicants, he said. But we were able to take better care of our existing employee base to prevent more from leaving.

Paying truckers more is not enough

Driver pay is important, but at the end of the day, it’s only part of the equation. To solve this problem, the trucking industry will need to offer more competitive wages and working conditions, and the United States will need to invest in improved infrastructure to alleviate some of the difficulties that push truckers out of the industry.

Industry stakeholders, the ATA, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, Teamsters, and trucking executives like Sigmonsay, the United States need to modernize their infrastructure to make trucking less painful for drivers.

Drivers are forced to queue at ports that weren’t built to handle the cargo volumes they are seeing now. They waste time looking for overnight parking and end up ending their driving days early when they find a spot. These challenges make the work harder and less efficient; the more time drivers spend waiting and looking for parking, the less they are able to travel the distance on the freeway, deliver goods to customers and get paid.

Even if wages change, the infrastructure priorities of the Americas are not geared towards truckers.

The new $ 1.2 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill includes $ 17 billion for upgrading U.S. ports and $ 110 billion for upgrading roads, bridges and highways, but much to the chagrin of l In the trucking industry, it doesn’t include funding for truck parking (nor does larger social spending – a bill making its way to Congress).

