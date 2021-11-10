UK environmental law finally passed after 2 years





More than two years after it was first introduced, the UK government’s environmental legislation has been approved by the royal family, and while the green group calls the moment a “milestone”, it continues to call for stronger provisions.

A new legally binding target for improving nature, air quality and water quality, due to be introduced next year, will be discussed.

The Royal Consent on a bill introduced late Tuesday (9 November) to support the government’s comprehensive vision to leave nature better for future generations and to confirm the UK’s approach to post-environmental governance Approved. Brexit.

Key provisions of the bill include the creation of a new post-Brexit watchdog, the Office for Environmental Protection. A new “compliance or account” order for deforestation by UK companies that import forest hazardous goods and a ban on some single-use plastic items, including cutlery and polystyrene cups.

But what is not included is in many cases as interesting and important as the details. MPs voted to block several amendments voted in the Senate last month, including more provisions for protecting ancient forests in the planning framework. restrictions on ministerial powers to undermine habitat regulations; We are moving to strengthen the legal obligations for water companies that discharge sewage sources into rivers and the independence of the new oversight agency, the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP).

The government has since changed its stance on the wastewater issue following reports of untreated sewage spreading into marine habitats across the UK. The Lords’ amendment says wastewater treatment companies must “take all reasonable steps” to eliminate stormwater discharges. The legislation now states that businesses must provide “gradual reductions” in the number and amount of sewage discharges and negative impacts on people and nature. It is understood that the UK is currently dealing with a shortage of chemicals needed for sewage treatment.

The green group has urged governments to view the passage of legislation as a starting point, not an end point.

Katie White, Executive Director of Advocacy and Campaigns at WWF, said:

“But if it’s going to be worth the paper it’s printed on, the UK government will support a truly independent Environmental Protection Agency, provide clear targets to reduce the UK’s global environmental footprint, and provide strong measures to ban legal and illegal deforestation as soon as possible. You should, if possible.

“When nature is in freefall and the climate is at stake, there is no time to waste enforcing good environmental laws. All promises must be kept if we are to guide nature on the path of restoration, and future generations will not forgive or forget those who do not act when there is still time.”

Nick Molho, Managing Director, Aldersgate Group said: Supporting natural restoration and having a framework that looks at the holistic environment, including land and sea, is a key step in efforts to reverse natural decline. Businesses have long supported ambitious and strong legislation, and having long-term, legally binding goals will play an important role in continuing to improve the natural environment. “Going forward, our collective attention should focus on making the ambitions of the legislation a reality in the field. Future consultations on the development of long-term goals should provide ambitious goals that reflect the urgency and scale of the nature restoration required. Likewise, it is important to ensure that the new Environmental Protection Agency has strong and credible interim targets to support the short-term delivery and to enable the new Environmental Protection Agency to fulfill its functions of holding governments and public agencies accountable. Finally, to be delivered effectively and affordably, the goals of environmental law must be embedded throughout government policy in areas such as planning and agriculture.”

It’s been more than two years since the environmental legislation was first introduced and the road to British Royal Consent was chock full of delays related to Brexit and Covid-19. The Public Accounts Committee said earlier this year that legislation was “seriously delayed” and that “disappointing progress” on existing goals and requirements for air, water and wildlife could jeopardize fulfillment of key promises.

Sarah George

