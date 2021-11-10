China, United States Announce Collaborative Plan to Reduce Emissions | Cop26





China and the United States have announced a surprise plan to work together to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the crucial next decade, in strong momentum at the COP26 summit, as negotiators argued a draft result.

The world’s two biggest emitters had traded insults during the conference’s first week, but released a joint statement on Wednesday evening that would see the world’s two largest economies cooperate closely on needed emission reductions, scientists say. over the next 10 years to stay below 1.5C.

This remarkable turnaround surprised the British hosts and will send a strong signal to the more than 190 other countries participating in the talks. China and the United States will work together on some key specific areas, such as reducing methane, a potent greenhouse gas, and emissions from transportation, energy and industry.

The two sides recognize that there is a gap between the current effort and the goals of the Paris Agreement, so we will jointly strengthen our efforts and cooperation in Paris to accelerate a green and low-carbon transition, said Xie Zhenhua. , head of the Chinese delegation. Climate change is becoming an increasingly urgent challenge. We hope that this joint declaration will contribute to the success of Cop26.

John Kerry said: The world’s two largest economies have agreed to work together on emissions during this landmark decade.

It is a roadmap for our countries and a future collaboration. China and the United States are not short of differences. But cooperation is the only way to get this job done. It is about science, physics.

He told the conference: This statement is a step we can build on to close the gap [between the emissions cuts set out so far and those needed]. Every step counts. We have a long journey ahead of us.

Kerry compared cooperation with China to US agreements to reduce nuclear arsenals during the Cold War. Sometimes you have to look beyond the differences to find a way forward.

I just saw John Kerry sit down with Xie Zhenhua. Fingers crossed that the chief negotiators of the world’s two biggest emitters can work together and bring the world closer to the 1.5 ° C climate target.

– jonathanwatts (@jonathanwatts) November 4, 2021

The Sino-U.S. Glasgow Joint Declaration on Strengthening Climate Action in the 2020s came despite growing political tensions between the two powers, which had been reflected in the climate talks. In his kick off at the conference, Joe Biden criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday for not showing up. After that, Xie lashed out at the United States in an interview with the Guardian, saying: We are not like some countries that withdrew from the Paris agreement after starting talks.

Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General, welcomed the agreement: Tackling the climate crisis requires international cooperation and solidarity, and it is an important step in the right direction.

The announcement follows a call by developing countries for rich countries to provide more financial assistance to vulnerable countries, saying a new draft outcome for the talks was too weak in this regard.

The draft, released early Wednesday morning by the UK as chairman of the talks, sets out the likely outcomes of the Cop26 talks, including a possible requirement for countries to return to the negotiating table next year to strengthen their national plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The text also set out the scientific case for limiting the increase in global temperature to 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial levels and expressed concern that emissions were well above the levels needed to stay within. the safety temperature thresholds.

But poor countries said the text should put more emphasis on climate finance, to help them cut carbon emissions and deal with the impacts of climate degradation.

Aubrey Webson, chair of the Alliance of Small Island States, which represents 37 of the countries most at risk, said: The text provides a basis for moving forward, but it needs to be strengthened in key areas in order to respond to the needs of the most vulnerable, especially in finance. We will not have the ambition on the emissions we need for 1.5C if we do not increase the provision of financing, and that includes the long-standing recognition of a separate and additional component for loss and damage.

He added that the language was too weak: Exhorting, calling, encouraging and inviting is not the decisive language this moment calls for. There is little time left in the police force to get it right and send a clear message to our children, and to the most vulnerable communities, that we are hearing from you and that we are taking this crisis seriously.

Bruce Bilimon, Minister of Health of the Marshall Islands, member of the High Ambition Coalition made up of developed and developing countries, added: We need a comprehensive Glasgow agenda to build and strengthen trust between developed and developing states. Developing states.

Other developing countries have told the Guardian that clearer commitments are needed to force countries to increase their emission reductions.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid a whirlwind visit to Glasgow on Wednesday, where he warned delegates that failure to reach an effective deal would result in a huge and well-deserved backlash from around the world.

Johnson called for a determined effort to get us across the line and said some countries haven’t done enough to get there. Leaders who are not in Glasgow had to pick up their teams’ phones here and give them leeway, give them the space they need to maneuver and get there, he said.

Johnson criticized but did not name some countries for ostensibly congratulating themselves on signing the Paris climate agreement but doing too little to the Cop.

The world will find it absolutely incomprehensible if we fail to deliver [a good outcome]. And the backlash from the people will be immense and it will be long lasting, and frankly we will deserve their criticism and their opprobrium.

