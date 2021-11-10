New UK Deep Geo-Energy Center Accelerates Utilizing Geothermal Potential





Experts from the universities of Durham, Heriot-Watt and Manchester, as well as experienced energy sector experts, will be part of a new non-profit organization that will collaborate on efforts to accelerate work on the UK to harness its geothermal potential.

Shift Geothermal, a non-profit organization of renowned academics and energy experts, has launched a bid to establish a new national center for geo-energy to unlock the potential of untapped UK energy sources.

Although the organization believes that the legacy of geological resources from the UK’s hydrocarbon production can be repurposed to produce geo-energy that provides a low-cost, clean, stable and abundant primary energy source, progress is being made due to a lack of cooperation and coordination in the UK. This is being hindered. to realize its potential value.

Shift Geothermal predicts that geo-energy, where energy is utilized below the surface, could provide up to 25% of the UK’s energy mix by 2050, through government commitments and strategic approaches to sharing research to drive innovation and pilot projects. do.

The organization includes experts from the universities of Durham, Heriot-Watt and Manchester, along with experienced energy sector experts.

DrAlison Auld, Director of SHIFT Geothermal and Carbon Reduction Specialists said: Geo-energy has tremendous potential in the UK, but it has been largely overlooked and now, despite its potential, risks falling behind in both investments and projects.

The energy mix of the future will become more and more diverse, and technologies that rapidly enable sources of net zero energy must accelerate. When people think of geo-energy, they think of Iceland and volcanoes too often, but technology has advanced. Repurposing and reusing existing marine infrastructure for geo-energy is a transformative pivot for the UK to develop an unlimited number of new domestic clean energy sources while supporting the economy and creating jobs.

Geothermal power is witnessing rapid growth worldwide, with installed capacity increasing by approximately 75% over the past five years. This growth has accompanied and supported similarly rapid developments in geothermal technologies that can effectively generate electricity at relatively low temperatures, increasing the number of viable sites, including existing oil and gas production facilities.

The UK government’s recent Net Zero Strategy outlined how the UK will free $90 billion in investment by 2030, creating 440,000 jobs in green industries and bringing low-carbon technologies and sectors to maturity and scale. One of the strategy’s key promises is to decarbonize and electrify existing oil and gas development to achieve its goals.

Clean geo-energy can take many forms, with new and groundbreaking ideas constantly being developed. However, many concepts, such as power generation from co-generated fluids in oil and gas wells, have seen early research projects dating back to the early 1990s, and many of these projects have since been developed worldwide. Continuously improving technologies mean that the pace of development is increasing and in recent years several oil and gas sites around the world have successfully generated useful amounts of electricity. Crucially, the energy produced is not dependent on weather conditions and has a high capacity. For power output compared to other low carbon sources.

Shift Geothermal is seeking government and industry support to accelerate joint research and act as a catalyst for the project. Lobbying for legislative and regulatory structures and large-scale projects and lobbying to establish geo-energy as part of the future energy mix.

Professor Jon Gluyas of Durham University and Executive Director of Durham Energy Institute said: Why decommissioning ahead of time when creating a geo-energy hub that provides clean power to existing oil and gas platforms, powers coasts, and protects and creates thousands of jobs could rethink the maritime sector of the future and create new value ? It is simply too large a resource to ignore.

A recent report by Arup, a global consultant to the UK’s onshore geothermal potential, estimates that 15,000 direct and 25,000 indirect jobs are needed. Shift Geothermal believes that the potential of a maritime role will be even greater. Currently, the UK oil industry directly employs 37,000 people and employs 250,000 in the supply chain. Replacing parts of that industry with geothermal heat would require a similar number of workers with similar skills.

