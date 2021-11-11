US Inflation Hits Highest Since 1990 At 6.2% As Food And Fuel Prices Rise | Economic news





The annual inflation rate in the United States reached its highest level in more than three decades, fueled by faster than expected increases in the cost of fuel and food.

The aggregate measure of consumer prices reached 6.2% in October – a level not seen since 1990 – after an increase of 0.9% from the previous month.

It has represented a sharp acceleration in the cost of living seen around the world, including the UK, as economies reopen in the wake of the COVID-19 disruption, but are hampered by an offer that struggling to keep pace with demand.

Bottlenecks have been exacerbated by labor shortages – hampering both production and deliveries.

The surge in prices is concerning as it may hurt purchasing power during the recovery from the pandemic disruption, but there is little that central banks can do to limit the pace, as things like the costs of energy are beyond their control.

Both the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England last week maintained their view that many of the factors driving inflation up are “transient” – that is, temporary factors and that inflation will fall in the medium term.

But while the Fed took steps to cut the economy and prices a bit, its counterpart in London did not respond with an interest rate hike, as financial markets had expected.

The UK inflation rate currently stands at 3.1%, but is expected to rise sharply when the next set of figures is released next week.

The Bank expects the CPI measure to exceed 5% next year.

In the case of the United States, economists also believe there will be more inflation ahead, as data exiting factories suggests higher costs early in the supply chain.

Sam Bullard, senior economist at Wells Fargo, told Reuters news agency: “Supply disruptions and resumption of services pose serious concern that higher than expected inflation could persist longer than the Fed thinks.

“We expect inflation from goods to pass to services over the next year, but all signs point to supply chain bottlenecks continuing to fuel the flames of the economy. ‘short-term inflation. “

The country’s latest employment figures showed wage growth to an eight-month high.

President Joe Biden, who reacted to the numbers saying they were a “top priority”, is under pressure to help lower fuel prices by easing restrictions on the country’s oil producers after major oil producers Oil last week snubbed its call to increase supply. .

Pump costs in the United States are currently at seven-year highs ahead of the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, due to a 60% increase in wholesale costs during the year to date.

The dollar rallied on increased interest rate speculation and traded more than a cent against the British pound at $ 1.34 while Bitcoin – increasingly seen as a new class of d risk assets – reached record highs above $ 69,000.

Stock markets retreated on Wall St as investors saw the prospect of a Fed turnaround.

Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at ONADA, wrote: “It’s getting harder and harder for the Fed to describe inflation as transient, and the response to today’s data suggests the narrative won’t work. more on investors.

“There’s a good chance the central bank phased it out over the next two meetings anyway as it was losing credibility on that front, but today may have accelerated that.”

