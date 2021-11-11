Boris Johnson has denounced British politics as “corrupt” amid allegations of slander.





The prime minister was challenged at a COP26 press conference on charges of libel and cronyism.

He also admitted that lawmakers who broke the rules should be punished after the government tried to change the violation investigation system when one of his lawmakers was suspended for 30 days for lobbying.

“I don’t believe Britain is a corrupt country far away and I don’t believe our institutions are corrupt either,” Johnson told reporters.

“We have a very, very strict system of parliamentary democracy and surveillance, especially by the media.

“Sadly, I think there are cases where lawmakers broke the rules in the past, but today they can be guilty of breaking the rules. What I want to see is that they are properly sanctioned.”

Prime Minister Johnson’s official spokesman said yesterday that the Prime Minister did not oppose MPs taking a second job after Conservative MP Geoffrey Cox earned more than £1m with a salary of £82,000 MP from outside legal practice.

When asked about his side job today, he said that lawmakers should put the work of the voters first.

He said: “In my second job, I would say that for hundreds of years, MPs went to Congress and worked as doctors, lawyers, soldiers, firefighters, writers, or all kinds of other professions and vocations.

“And overall the British people understood that it actually strengthened our democracy. Because people basically feel that parliamentarians need some experience with the world.

“But if that system continues today, it is important for lawmakers to follow the rules.

“And the rules say two important things. Your job as a member of parliament must be your top priority and above all, you must dedicate yourself to the voters and those who send you to Westminster, Congress.

“They also say that you should not use your position as an MP to lobby or intervene for outside commercial interests. And as well as having to register such interest – you may not lobby or represent while the MP represents such interest.

“It is a rule and it must be followed, and anyone who does not follow it must be punished.”

Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Raynor, said Johnson was “taking Mickey”.

“Boris Johnson’s refusal to apologize proves he’s not interested in the corruption that has plagued Downing Street, his government and the Conservative Party,” she said.

“Instead of taking responsibility, the Prime Minister will not take Mickey from the British people and clean up his mess.

“He thinks it’s one rule for himself and another rule for everyone else.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/politics/19708344.boris-johnson-denies-uk-politics-corrupt-amid-sleaze-claims/

