



Wednesday, November 10, 2021 11:53 am

Fierce competition for talented new hires forces business leaders across the UK to compromise on the quality of their hiring, while nearly half say they’re not sure they’ll be able to attract the right talent to achieve their business’s growth potential.

The wave of resignations as professionals join other companies or change careers is also leading many UK companies to rethink their organizational approach.

According to a study by Beamery, a talent operations system shared with City AM this morning, nearly 8 in 10 business leaders say that talent has now overtaken technology as a key priority for their organization’s business transformation.

Meanwhile, nearly 9 in 10 (88%) of business leaders say attracting and retaining talent is more important to their business today than it was 18 months ago.

Job broke the record.

Significant layoffs also created the largest number of vacancies in the UK in 20 years, with many workers choosing to change jobs or leave long-term jobs.

More than 8 in 10 business leaders in the UK are now concerned about losing talent in their business.

More than a quarter of leaders (27%) say that 25-49% of employees are not keeping up with their organizations because of a lack of skills or mindset, and more than half (58%) say they lack critical thinking and problems. said. The organization lacks resolution the most.

However, business leaders are divided on whether technology (53%) or mindset (47%) is a bigger issue in their organization today.

At the same time, 79% of business leaders are concerned about their organization’s access to key technologies for improvement.

The key recruitment and retention issues identified by leaders over the next 12 years and 18 months focus on operational issues rather than strategic issues with talent, with many focusing on skills rather than mindset in hiring (80%) and recruiting rather than retention more focus on new hires (79%) and younger, new hires rather than older and more experienced workers (78%).

Talent Development

However, some organizations are successfully managing their talents and developing them to an advanced level.

The companies first identified as talent in the study are companies with a global reputation for talent nurturing, leadership development and excellent talent management systems by business leaders, explained Abakar Saidov, Co-Founder and CEO of Beamery.

Saidov told City AM this morning: Talent retention has become one of the most pressing issues facing business leaders today, and addressing them quickly is critical to the growth of any organization, not just in the months to come, but in the years to come.

Forward-thinking companies have not only set ambitious goals around their talent transformation goals, but have already implemented processes and tools to achieve them.

By creating an environment that adapts to different work styles and promotes the mobility of talent, where people want to stay, grow and develop, we will see the best engagement and retention of talent. For those who move too slowly, the consequences will be dire, Saidov concluded.

