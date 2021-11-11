The food crisis in Afghanistan is a problem the United States can solve





As winter approaches, humanitarian watchdogs are sounding the alarm bells over the increasingly likely possibility of massive famine in Afghanistan, a deeply impoverished nation whose economy plunged following the withdrawal of the United States troops in August. David Beasley, the executive director of the United Nations World Food Program, called it the worst humanitarian crisis on Earth.

“Ninety-five percent of people don’t have enough food, and now we see 23 million people on the verge of starvation,” he recently told BBC News. “The next six months are going to be catastrophic. It’s going to be hell on Earth.”

While last September we saw media coverage across the political spectrum hammering US President Joe Biden for leaving Afghans vulnerable to Taliban persecution, the fact that more than the half of the Afghan population is now in urgent need of food aid has fallen out of the narrow scope of Western gaze.

It looks like the United States will once again be embroiled in the shameful affair of punishing ordinary Afghans for being born in the wrong place.

This pivot of fixation on how an end to a war could hurt Afghans with apathy about their post-war plight weeks later is in itself worth noting and condemning. But what makes matters worse is the fact that the United States has a direct role to play in Afghanistan’s potentially nightmarish economic crisis, and has a choice to help alleviate it. If the United States does not change course, it looks like it will once again be embroiled in the shameful affair of punishing ordinary Afghans for being born in the wrong place.

Afghanistan is one of the poorest countries in the world and its economic problems predate withdrawal. Most of them stem from Afghanistan’s status as an impoverished but geopolitically pivotal rentier state: it depends on funding from international sources for the overwhelming majority of its government revenues. And there are a number of factors at play in the current free fall of the Afghan economy, including the lingering effects of the war, a rapidly drained civil service, a drop in international remittances, a terrible drought and a excessive dependence on imports.

But as the New York Times pointed out in a recent explanatory document, the crisis is, in large part, American in origin, imposed by deliberate political choices the results of which were predicted months in advance.

A major problem: The Afghan government has a stockpile of foreign exchange reserves that would cover about a year and a half of imports, according to the Times, in banks abroad. But the overwhelming majority of those reserves are held in the United States and Washington has frozen them in its attempt to isolate and pressure the Taliban. The United States has also ended direct foreign aid intended to replenish these reserves.

Another problem is that the United States’ designation of the Taliban as a terrorist organization means that the Afghan government is subject to a severe sanction regime. As The Times explained:

Now that the Taliban have formed the Afghan government, this bans most aid in the country, even if it goes directly to Afghan civilians.

The Treasury Department has opened some humanitarian exceptions to sanctions. But these are so narrow and loosely defined that most international groups have concluded that they have no choice but to shut down all services in Afghanistan, according to a Center for Global Development article.

As a result, not only are aid groups unable to alleviate food shortages that endanger many civilians, they have even had to withdraw from the services they offered before the Taliban takeover.

Washington hopes to use the famine of the Afghan economy as leverage to secure commitments from the Taliban in the fight against terrorism and human rights. But the way it is so blunt and in some ways echoes the logic of the failed US war.

We were in a situation where the last 20 years of international politics imposed on Afghanistan created an aid-dependent state, Adam Weinstein, a researcher at the Quincy Institute, told me. Now the international community has basically decided, well, if we can’t dictate the outcome in Afghanistan through the use of military force, let’s see if we can do it by choking the country by essentially cutting it off from money.

The United States recently announced $ 144 million in additional humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, which is no small amount of money. But many experts stress that this aid, which consists of distributing emergency relief through independent humanitarian organizations, will not change the fundamentals of the country’s economic crisis. Weinstein compared it to using a bandage over a gunshot wound in light of Washington’s measures to slow the flow of desperately needed money into Afghanistan.

And aid experts tell me that humanitarian aid is an ineffective and disturbing way to deliver services in an emergency. “It is possible that foreign aid goes through these other organizations that work in the country like the World Food Program to provide immediate support, but the transaction costs to do it every time (…) are so high” , said a former state. A department official who has worked with multilateral banks told me, speaking on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak publicly in his current job. “The reality is that by working directly with governments, you can dramatically reduce transaction costs and increase the scale of your ability to work in a country.”

Analysts like Weinstein and Erica Gaston of the United Nations University’s Center for Policy Research argue that the United States should temporarily loosen its grip on at least some of Afghanistan’s foreign exchange reserves to avert the coming humanitarian catastrophe. And Washington has the option of canceling some of its sanctions to allow some of the aid to resume.

Just as worrying as America’s policy toward Afghanistan is our society’s apparent indifference to it.

For now, however, the United States is seeing how far it can push the Taliban. Meanwhile, millions of ordinary Afghans risk starving to death in what is shaping up to be a brutal winter. While some might argue the position of the US government as playing hard for a worthy cause, it is a doubly ruthless gamble after what the Afghan people have endured for decades at the whims of the United States.

Just as worrying as America’s policy toward Afghanistan is our society’s apparent indifference to it. The United States has subjected Afghanistan to a war that has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of civilians in the region and the lives of many more. When Biden rightly decided to follow through on former President Donald Trump’s withdrawal plan, the media class, liberal interventionists and right-wing hawks criticized Biden, often without considering how the Taliban would always invade the forces. Afghan security forces due to decades of US policy failures. . (This is not to say that Biden’s execution of the withdrawal was above criticism, it certainly was not, but rather to point out that the outrage over Biden’s withdrawal was often blind to extraordinary suffering. and death caused by the war itself and failed to combat the immorality of the alternative of endless occupation.)

But the question now is, with millions of Afghan lives at stake due to a crisis that the United States is helping to fuel and has the power to avoid: where is this crowd? Why does the life of Afghans no longer matter?

I don’t know what’s darker: that the Afghans have already been forgotten, or that our society seems to just want to play heroes with the barrel of a gun.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/afghanistan-s-hunger-crisis-problem-u-s-can-fix-n1283618 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos