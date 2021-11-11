



The British Village That Lost Cheese

Cheddar cheese conquered the world, but for several years it was not produced in the British city of the same name. Now award-winning dairy is putting British cheddar back on the map.

Stilton, Cheshire, and Red Lester. There are over 700 types of cheese produced in the UK, but in some English-speaking regions, certain types are so common that they are simply called “cheese”.

Cheddar is the most popular cheese in the UK, accounting for nearly half of all UK cheese sales, and according to recent polls, it is the favorite cheese of Americans and Australians, and one of the most eaten cheeses in Canada. But while cheddar has become a dairy staple from Wisconsin to Wales, the fact that one of the world’s most consumed cheeses does not have a protection mark of origin also means that cheddar has become one of the most produced cheeses. Today, industrialized cheddar cheese is produced in more than a dozen countries, and its plastic packaging blocks bear little resemblance to its cave-aged predecessors.

But if you want to taste authentic cheddar cheese in its truest form, you should visit the 5,400-person cheddar village in Somerset County in the south-west of England. Dating back to the late Middle Ages, cheesemakers here used caves in the towering limestone cliffs of Cheddar Gorge as natural refrigerators.

For a taste of authentic cheddar, you should visit the small town of Cheddar, located near the towering cliffs of Cheddar Gorge (Credit: James Osmond/Getty Images)

At that time and in the centuries that followed, cheese may have been made on small individual dairy farms. However, as a result of rationing during World War II, most of the milk in England was used to make a single common cheese called “government cheddar”. This nearly wiped out local cheese production in England, reducing the number of farm producers from more than 3,500 before World War I to just 100 at the end of World War II, and in the years that followed, traditional cheddar cheese was sold from cheddar. No one was making it.

Things finally changed in 2003 when a local couple, Katherine and John Spencer, decided to revive the cheese-making method that made their town’s name world famous. And now, their cheddar cheddar cheese is winning international awards.

“We found a gap in the traditional cheddar cheese market made where it all began,” Katherine explained in the couple’s small office adjacent to the Cheddar Gorge Cheese Company dairy. “Our goal was to create a high-quality, handmade cheese using raw milk from a farm that is more similar to the cheese that would have been made here hundreds of years ago than the mass-produced blocks we tend to associate with cheddar cheese today.”

Although the couple had a background in the cheese industry (Katherine worked as a continental cheese importer and John as a supermarket supplier), this was a new direction. Working together, three experienced cheesemakers began researching local and historical cheese recipes. Over six years, they perfected the cheddar brand, eventually persuading local landowner Lord Bath to store the cheese in the same cave that gave the original cheddar a unique flavor centuries ago.

John and Katherine Spencer’s Cheddar Gorge Cheese Company has recently won many awards in several cheese competitions (Credit: Cheddar Gorge Cheese Company)

Cheddar’s origins date back to the 14th century, according to Professor Paul Kindstedt, who teaches the history of cheese at the University of Vermont. At the time, local cheesemakers used to “scalding” (heating the curd to high temperatures to squeeze out liquid whey from the cheese before pressing the curd into a harder cheese. The moisture level in the cheese makes it perishable, so heating it makes cheddar cheese.) Lasts longer.

Kindstedt said: “The superior quality of the cheese has attracted the attention of wealthy Londoners who have visited and tasted the local cheese during their visit to the famous Cheddar Gorge cave.” “They spread the word and cheddar has a positive reputation since around the 15th century.”

In fact, during the reign of Charles I of 1625-1649, demand outstripped supply and cheddar cheese was only available at the Royal Palace. Even then, you had to order well in advance.

By the mid-17th century, London had become the main cheese market in England, and cheese merchants were under pressure to increase the size of their wheels. As a result, cheesemakers in the Cheddar region developed a process known as “cheddaring,” in which ground curd was pressed to reduce liquid whey. Reducing the moisture level of the cheese after warming makes the cheese harder, making it easier to make cheddar on bigger, longer-lasting wheels that can be shipped to London and beyond.

Reproduction of cheddars worldwide is one of the reasons why cheddar is not subject to designation of origin protection (Credit: Cheddar Gorge Cheese Company)

“The combination of steaming and cheddaring has provided an opportunity for cheesemakers in the United States and around the world to produce great cheeses,” Kindsted said. “My home state of Vermont started producing this style of cheese under the respectable name ‘Cheddar’ 200 years ago. Vermont cheddar cheesemakers are well aware of the debt of gratitude they owe to British cheesemakers.”

In addition to the widespread prevalence of cheddaring and swearing, the worldwide march of cheddar cheese has been further helped by two factors, starting with the migration. As the British moved to other parts of the world, they took with them the British cheese-making tradition. In many places, such as the United States, Canada and Australia, cheddar continues to be popular today.

The second is packaging. “In the early 19th century, American cheesemakers began wrapping their cheeses in cotton wool greased with lard to limit moisture loss during ripening and storage,” Kindstedt said. “This evolved into waxing the cheese surface and later packaging the cheese with a vacuum-packed plastic laminate film.”

These advances have enabled the expansion and industrialization of cheddar cheese production on a scale the world has never seen before. Before long, there was so much production of cheddar outside the UK that the US became the main supplier of cheddar to the UK and the UK industry declined.

Dairy shoppers can watch the cheddaring process (Credit: Cheddar Gorge Cheese Company)

However, while cheddar cheese has been reinvented around the world, it has remained essentially British. In 1840, Queen Victoria was given a huge cheddar “drum” weighing 558 kg as a wedding gift. And British naval officer Robert Falcon Scott loaded nearly 1,600 kilograms aboard the Discovery during the famous 1901 expedition to Antarctica.

According to Katherine, the early popularity of cheddar cheese is essentially related to the climate and topography around the town where it was first produced.

“Somerset has a lot of rainfall that produces good quality grass, and the grazing Holstein Frygian cows have the right combination of fat and protein in their milk to make a quality hard cheese,” she explains. “While dairy farmers use different herds of milk these days, we use a single, unpasteurized milk, just like previous generations did, and start making cheese within an hour of milking.”

Behind the glass viewing gallery, visitors to the Cheddar Gorge Cheese Company can watch cheese makers perform cheddaring’s intense physical rituals. They push the heated curd into a cooling table, squeeze it into blocks, pull a big cheese knife to cut the blocks, and as soon as the curds begin to knit together and remove everything that’s left behind, turning, stacking, squeezing and slicing the blocks again. whey.

Spencers persuaded Sir Bass to make cheddar cheese using the same caves that cheesemakers did in the Middle Ages (Credit: Cheddar Gorge Cheese Company).

In pre-Corona days, visitors could tour nearby caves and see cheese stored on high shelves behind protective wire mesh (to prevent access by cave-dwelling bats).

“Moisture in the cave can cause mold to grow on the outside of the cheese,” Katherine said, showing the cheese surrounded by mold as white and fluffy. “It creates a much more earthy and complex flavor than other cheeses. It has hints of mold and multiple layers of flavor that continue to develop on the tongue.”

Made in Cheddar Caves, this hard-tasting cheese captured the imagination of 17th-century England and the rest of the world.

Food historian and broadcaster Dr Annie Gray said, “The story of the spread of cheddar cheese, the bad things, the loss of identity, and the reinvention is a great example of the very complex ways in which social, economic and capitalist philosophies work.” “The return of small-scale production speaks volumes about our desire to re-evaluate groceries, to be inspired by the past, and to recognize the glory of British food. But these values ​​tend to be worthy of support only the middle class can support. .”

In July 2021, the company won three awards at the Devon Show, including cave-aged cheddar (Credit: Cheddar Gorge Cheese Company).

A good example: 200 grams of Spencer Cheddar cheese costs about 5.60. A regular supermarket cheddar block, on the other hand, can sell for 1.00, but the taste is very different. Cheddar’s ingredients have a sharp, strong taste that develops in the mouth like fine wines.

Spencer’s Cheddar has also won many prestigious awards at the 2021 Global Cheese Awards, including two gold medals for cave aged and yellow cheddar and a silver award for vintage cheddar (aged up to 30 months). Not a mean feat for a small producer in a small town competing with larger producers around the world.

“If cheddar had remained as a small West Country product, it would have been completely gone, as many local cheeses have,” Katherine said. “The transition to a major global player has earned us international recognition, along with a desire for our products to be closer to the original cheddar that would have been made here hundreds of years ago. Our success reflects Cheddar’s success as a cheese. in all its forms.”

—

