Rivian had the biggest IPO for an American company since Facebook

Rivian debuted on the US stock market today, offering 153 million shares at $ 78 per share, a figure higher than expected. Rivian’s IPO is the largest in the world this year, and the $ 11.9 billion raised makes it the largest company since Facebook. This is despite a recent wrongful dismissal lawsuit in which a former Rivian executive raised concerns about Rivian’s ability to meet his sales targets and make money based on his current pricing structure.

Rivian, backed by giants like Amazon and Ford, was initially expected to price its shares between $ 57 and $ 62 before increasing that range last week to $ 72 to $ 74 per share. The new figure of $ 78 helped Rivian raise around $ 11.9 billion, making it the largest IPO for an American company since Facebook made $ 16 billion when it went public in 2012. Rivian’s IPO is the largest in the world this year and the 12th all-time, as reported by CNN Business. According to the Wall Street Journal, Rivian will have an initial valuation above $ 77 billion, which is almost as much as one of its major backers, Ford.

Prior to the IPO, Amazon, along with investment firms T. Rowe Price and Franklin Templeton, were part of a group of “pillar investors” expected to buy up to $ 5 billion in shares. Rivian’s IPO is underwritten by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, and the electric truck maker will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker “RIVN”.

Rivian’s S-1 dossier filed before its public debut indicated that the company planned to deliver 1,000 vehicles by the end of 2021, although in a recent wrongful dismissal lawsuit a former employee claimed the company is not likely to do that. number. In that same legal complaint, director, vice president of sales and marketing Laura Schwab raised concerns that Rivian’s prices weren’t high enough and the company would lose money. money on every vehicle sold. His superiors reportedly said they would raise prices after the IPO. Currently, the R1T starts at $ 68,145.

