Johnson Claims Britain Won’t Corrupt in March for House’s Second Job | News





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has dismissed allegations of widespread corruption in the UK as the ruling Conservative Party has been embroiled in allegations of slander against the House of Commons.

An allegation that former Attorney General Geoffrey Cox used the congressional office for lucrative private affairs despite alleging that he had not broken any rules sparked a standard investigation.

After Johnson tried and failed last week to change the rules sanctioning wrong lawmakers, it was discovered that another Conservative MP, Owen Paterson, lobbied the ministers of two companies that included him in their paychecks.

Both cases opened the MP for reinvestigation of potential conflicts of interest, more than a decade after the scandal that caused public outrage over its cost and sparked a series of resignations.

But Johnson told reporters during a flight visit to the United Nations climate change summit in Glasgow: I sincerely believe that Britain is not a far-off corrupt country. We also do not believe that our institution is corrupt.

Cox defends his second class.

Former Attorney General Cox defended his second job on Wednesday, which was worth his £400,000 ($540,000) salary, claiming he had not broken any rules.

He said that as a lawyer he failed to represent the voters in the South West of England he represented in Parliament.

Cox has been accused of making several times the salary of a politician of £82,000 ($110,000) while performing legal practice, including advising the British Virgin Islands government in corruption investigations.

He was able to vote by proxy in Parliament while in a Caribbean country, a British overseas territory.

While allowed to perform outside work, The Times newspaper on Wednesday posted a video showing Cox taking part in a legal hearing in the congressional office, a clear violation of the rules.

According to the Coxs Declaration, he earns £400,000 per year working up to 41 hours per month. [File: Justin Tallis/AFP]

To defend his second job, Geoffrey Cox claimed to have done his job fully in what he valued most and in his constituency.

He does not believe he has violated the rules, but will of course accept the judgment of any member of parliament or committee on the matter, Cox’s office said in a statement on its website.

Parliamentarians can claim external income as long as they do not declare it and shadow the lobby. According to the Coxs Declaration, he earns £400,000 per year working up to 41 hours per month.

insult to taxpayer

Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the main opposition Labor Party, said Cox should be investigated.

She said on Twitter that Jeffrey Cox’s use of taxpayer-funded Congressional offices to work in a tax haven under investigation for corruption is a blatant rule violation and an insult to taxpayers.

She added that she had sent a letter to the standard commissioner calling for an investigation.

It is a blatant rule violation and an insult to taxpayers for Geoffrey Cox to use his taxpayer assisted office in Congress to work in a tax haven under investigation for corruption.

I wrote a letter to the standard commissioner urging an investigation. pic.twitter.com/IP7dxr0p78

Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) November 10, 2021

Controversy over Cox’s second income came as the Johnson government struggled to dismiss allegations of corruption sparked when it tried to design changes to the system overseeing politicians’ standards.

Britain’s leader sparked outrage last week when the House Standards Committee attempted to revamp the internal parliamentary disciplinary process after the House Standards Committee recommended a 30-day suspension for Conservative MPs.

Owen Paterson was found guilty of serious rule violations after repeatedly lobbying ministers and officials on behalf of two companies that pay more than 100,000 a year.

The government changed direction the next day, but is now under pressure to tighten regulations. Patterson eventually resigned, but Johnson severely damaged the party’s morale by handling the case.

This episode was the latest fuel for allegations that Johnson and his Conservative government don’t follow the rules that apply to everyone else.

During the coronavirus pandemic, lawsuits have been launched that award governments with contracts worth tens of millions of pounds to provide equipment and services, often hastily and with little supervision.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/10/conservative-uk-mp-with-second-job-says-he-did-not-break-rules The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

