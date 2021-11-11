RE: WIRED 2021: Jen Easterly Wants Hackers to Help US Cyber ​​Defense





Jen Easterly has her work cut out for her. As the second director of the U.S. government’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), she faces a historic onslaught of ransomware attacks and disinformation campaigns. Easterly is a different kind of bureaucrat, however. She also exhibited at the Black Hat Cyber ​​Security Conference in August, where she showcased new policy initiatives at an AC / DC-supported dance while wearing a Free Britney shirt and dragon-adorned jeans.

Its airy style, however, is not for lack of experience. The retired army officer previously served in the National Security Agency and helped the Department of Defense establish its operations in cyberspace. She also served as President Obama’s Counterterrorism Special Assistant before moving to banking, where she led cybersecurity at Morgan Stanley.

In a conversation with WIRED Editor-in-Chief Garrett Graff at the RE: WIRED event on Wednesday, Easterly reported a big shift in cybersecurity to the Douglas Adams Dirk Gently paradigm, where everything is connected, everything is interdependent. . This interconnectivity is the product of our digitized world. The attack surface has therefore increased, and the volume, variety and speed of data has increased exponentially. The result: There is a cyber attack every 40 seconds, and one in 10 out of 1.8 billion websites leads you to malware. So the big thing that has changed is that cybersecurity has become a kitchen table problem.

At the CISA, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security, Easterly must move from the more offensive role she played in the military, NSA and the intelligence community to defense. She says her past experience helps her understand how her opponents operate and, in turn, develop a sense of empathy for them. You have to have empathy for the opponent, she explained, to really understand how the opponent operates, through the tactics, techniques and procedures they use, to be able to be the best defender possible. .

The big thing that has changed is that cybersecurity has become a kitchen table issue.

Jen Easterly, Director, CISA

To put in place the best defense, Easterly will need to increase the size of the new US government department. That’s part of why she went to Black Hat and Defcon to reach out to the private hacker community. This is my community, man, she said. We want to ignite the power of hackers, researchers and academics because at the end of the day the world is full of vulnerabilities, and I feel like offense dominates defense. So I want to make sure that we tap into the glow and goodness of these communities to help us identify and eliminate these vulnerabilities. So please partner with us and bring it on.

For all the tech involved, Easterly says the hardest part is about people and human behavior and getting people to change the way they operate and implement the basics of cyber hygiene, through authentication, fixes and software upgrades. More than 90% of vulnerabilities exploited for ransomware attacks, she said, are associated with patches. Many of us fail in the very basics of cybersecurity.

However, she is optimistic about the way forward for our governments. I am optimistic, but I am more optimistic than ever about how we can work together, in government, as a team sport and with the private sector as trusted partners. Through this partnership, she hopes to create a common image of the operating environment, in order to plan and exercise in peacetime in order to be ready to work together in times of war.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/rewired-2021-jen-easterly/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos