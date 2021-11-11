Dog infected with covid in first confirmed case in UK | covid





Humans share a lot with dogs, from couches to cuddling and good times. However, the list of shared experiences may also include coronavirus infections.

Experts say the UK has found the first case of a dog being infected with the coronavirus. The dog infection was confirmed after testing on November 3rd.

This isn’t the first time a pet has tested positive for the virus. The same lab detected the coronavirus in cats last year, but a study in the Netherlands previously suggested that the virus is common in cats and dogs owned by people with COVID-19.

Some experts have suggested that owners with the coronavirus should avoid pets to prevent spreading the virus to their pets, raising concerns that animals could act as reservoirs for the virus and potentially transmit it back to humans.

Dr. Christine Middlemiss, a British veterinarian, said tests at the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) laboratory in Waveridge, Surrey, England, confirmed the coronavirus in dogs in the UK.

The infected dog is being treated for other unrelated conditions and is recovering, she said.

But the owners don’t seem to need to worry too much. It is very rare for dogs to become infected and usually show only mild clinical signs and recover within a few days. Middlesmith said there is no clear evidence that pets transmit the virus directly to humans. We will continue to monitor this situation closely and update the guidelines to pet owners as the situation changes.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there is little risk of contracting COVID-19 in pets. Based on the information available to date, the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to humans is considered low.

But it seems that the transfer can go the other way, at least sometimes. Dr. Katherine Russell, a consultant epidemiologist with the UK Health Security Agency, said Covid-19 mainly spreads from person to person, but in some situations the virus can spread from person to animal.

According to general public health guidelines, people should wash their hands regularly, including before and after contact with animals, she said.

Professor Rowland Kao of the University of Edinburgh said there are few signs of concern that dogs may be infected with the coronavirus.

In order [for these infections in dogs] There must be contact and virus production to be important for transmission, he said. If your dog has had frequent serious infections, you’ve probably seen it by now. The fact that there are so many infections and so many people with pets at home that it hasn’t happened that much yet. [suggests] It probably won’t be a problem.

Kao said the dogs might not have returned in large numbers yet to become a reservoir for the virus, but added that the virus would need to be circulated between dogs in a kennel, for example. If they have and we still haven’t seen much transmission of the infection, it’s unlikely it will happen again, he said.

Cats and dogs aren’t the only animals with coronavirus. A more recent, large study has shown that white-tailed deer are probably circling each other in the United States. said Kao.

The coronavirus outbreak on mink farms has led to mass slaughter of animals in Denmark and other countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) warned in February that there is a high risk of transmission of the coronavirus from fur farms to humans.

The CDC added that mink transmission has been reported to humans in countries including the Netherlands, Denmark and Poland, and that mink is likely to spread the virus to people on mink farms.

However, the agency points out: There is currently no evidence that mink plays an important role in the transmission of Sars-CoV-2 to people.

Professor James Wood, head of the Department of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Cambridge, said there is growing evidence that asymptomatic and undetected infections in dogs and cats with human cases at home are indeed very common.

However, he added: Perhaps counterintuitively, the fact that it is common combined with very rare real-time detection, he said, emphasizes that it is usually not serious.

A detailed risk assessment and understanding of these findings suggests that the risk of transmission from dogs and cats to other pets or humans is very low. There’s no hint that pets will become reservoirs like the white-tailed and white-tailed deer in Iowa.

