American teenager accused of Kenosha shooting testifies in his defense | News | DW





An American teenager accused of shooting three people during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, took the stand on Wednesday.

Kyle R, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, claimed victims attacked him and that he fired in self-defense.

During his testimony, he sobbed so loudly at one point that the judge declared a pause.

The defense filed a motion to quash the trial after Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder repeatedly berated the prosecution for attempting to present evidence it had previously ruled inadmissible.

The 18-year-old faces a misdemeanor charge of minor possession of his weapon as well as five felony counts.

He could be sentenced to life in prison if found guilty of the most serious charges. He pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The case has divided many in the United States, with some seeing the shootings as a justified response to the chaos in Kenosha. Meanwhile, others see the incident as a symbol of a mad gun culture.

Key points from today’s testimony

Kyle R. told the court he traveled to town with an AR-15 style semi-automatic weapon and medical bag to protect property from rioters who had set fire to and ransacked businesses during the two previous nights.

He claimed to have only used his weapon after being attacked, saying: “I used deadly force to stop the threat that was attacking me.”

Kyle R. started crying when his lawyer began asking him to detail his meeting with a victim, Joseph Rosenbaum, whom he shot four times.

“I didn’t notice Mr. Rosenbaum until he got out of behind the car and ambushed me,” Kyle R. said before cracking, prompting the judge to call for a break.

“I didn’t mean to kill them, I meant to stop the people attacking me,” Kyle R said.

Meanwhile, prosecutors attempted to portray Kyle R. as a vigilante who carried an assault-type weapon into a volatile melee and wanted to use it. They questioned him about his ammunition and his penchant for violent video games.

Jurors were kicked out of the room just before Kyle R. began testifying as the judge explained his right to remain silent and the potential risks of testifying.

What happened in Kenosha?

Protests erupted in Kenosha on August 23, 2020, following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a black, by police.

On the night of the shooting, Kenosha had experienced two nights of tumultuous protests. Several businesses were set on fire and there were incidents of looting. Police used rubber bullets and tear gas to control crowds, which included men wearing military-style clothing and guns who clashed with the sometimes violent protesters.

kmm / sms (Reuters, AP)

