China, US unveil surprise climate action plan at COP26 summit





China and the United States are committed to working together to accelerate climate action this decade. (To file)

Glasgow:

China and the United States on Wednesday pledged to work together to accelerate climate action this decade, in a new surprise pact in the face of global warming that is already causing disasters around the world.

The announcement came as the crucial COP26 summit in Glasgow entered its final pivotal days, with negotiators grappling with ways to limit global warming to 1.5-2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

“This document contains strong statements about the alarming science, the emissions gap and the urgent need to accelerate action to close this gap,” US Special Envoy John Kerry told reporters in a surprise announcement.

“He is committing to a series of important actions now this decade when needed.”

The plan is light on concrete goals but heavy on political symbolism at a conference that began with the United States and China – the world’s two biggest emitters – seemingly at daggers drawn.

Last week, US President Joe Biden criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping’s decision not to attend the Glasgow summit, saying China “has moved away”.

China hit back at the time, but relations appear to have thawed ahead of the long-awaited bilateral talks next week.

The US and Chinese envoys on Wednesday highlighted their countries’ collaboration, saying they had agreed to put other differences aside to work on the climate.

“Both sides recognize that there is a gap between the current effort and the goals of the Paris Agreement, so we will jointly strengthen climate action,” said Beijing’s longtime climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua.

“Serious and urgent”

A document outlining the deal emphasizes reducing methane emissions, which Kerry described as “the fastest and most effective way to limit warming.”

He indicates that the two parties will meet regularly to “deal with the climate crisis”.

The document also underscores the need to step up emissions efforts in the short term, with scientists warning that emissions efforts before 2030 are crucial to stopping catastrophic global warming.

The statement said the two countries “recognize the gravity and urgency of the climate crisis.”

“They are committed to addressing it through their respective accelerated actions during the critical decade of the 2020s,” the document said.

China and the United States are the two biggest emitters in the world and together account for nearly 40% of all carbon pollution.

The United States has already announced its intention to be carbon neutral by 2050, while China last month announced its intention to reach net zero emissions by 2060.

The 2015 Paris climate agreement commits countries to work to limit the rise in global temperatures to between 1.5 ° C and 2 ° C through drastic reductions in emissions.

The United Nations has said all emission reduction plans from all countries, taken together, are currently set to warm the Earth by 2.7 ° C by 2100.

UN chief Antonio Guterres praised the US-China pact.

“Tackling the climate crisis requires international collaboration and solidarity, and this is an important step in the right direction,” he said on Twitter.

‘No excuses’

Negotiators are in Glasgow to work out how to meet the Paris Agreement’s degree limits, as countries around the world are stricken by increasingly severe floods, droughts and storms linked to rising temperatures.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier that countries had “no excuse” for failure.

Wednesday saw the release of the draft “decisions” text, which was the first real indication of the 10-day progress of nations in deeply technical discussions.

The text, likely to change during ministerial debates, calls on countries to “review and strengthen” their decarbonization plans by next year, instead of 2025 as previously agreed.

The Paris agreement contains a “ratchet” mechanism forcing countries to update their emissions plans every five years.

But several large emitters missed the 2020 deadline to submit new plans, known as Nationally Determined Contributions. Others handed in plans that were no more ambitious – or even less – than their original plans.

Vulnerable countries say the next deadline, 2025, is too far away to achieve critical short-term emission reductions.

“Rapid, deep and lasting reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions” were necessary to avoid the worst impacts of heating, according to the text.

In what observers called the “first significant mention” of the fuels causing global warming, the summit project called on countries to “accelerate the phase-out of coal and fossil fuel subsidies.”

Last week, more than 100 countries – but not China – signed a pledge to reduce methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030.

