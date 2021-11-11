U.S. food banks struggle to feed hunger amid soaring prices





OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) U.S. food banks that are already facing increased demand from families sidelined by the pandemic now face a new challenge, soaring food prices and food chain issues. supplies that upset the country.

The higher costs and limited availability mean some families can get smaller portions or substitute for staples like peanut butter, which some food banks are buying for nearly double what it cost two years ago. years. As the holidays approach, some food banks worry that they won’t have enough cranberry stuffing and sauce for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

What happens when food prices rise is food insecurity for those who suffer from it, said Katie Fitzgerald, director of operations for Feeding America, a nonprofit that coordinates the efforts of over 200 food banks across the country.

Food banks that have grown to meet unprecedented demand brought on by the pandemic will not be able to forever absorb food costs two to three times what they used to be, she said. .

Supply chain disruptions, declining inventory, and labor shortages have all contributed to the rising costs for charities on which tens of millions of people in the United States depend for their lives. nutrition. Food donations are more expensive to move as transportation costs are on the rise and bottlenecks in factories and ports make it difficult to obtain goods of all kinds.

If a food bank has to barter smaller canned tuna or make substitutions in order to stretch its dollars, Fitzgerald said, it’s like adding insult to injury to a family reeling from uncertainty.

In the prohibitively expensive San Francisco Bay Area, the Alameda County Community Food Bank in Oakland spends an additional $ 60,000 per month on food. Combined with increased demand, it is now spending $ 1 million per month to distribute 4.5 million pounds (2 million kilograms) of food, said Michael Altfest, director of community engagement at Oakland Food Banks.

Before the pandemic, he was spending a quarter of the money on 2.5 million pounds (1.2 million kilograms) of food.

The cost of canned green beans and peaches rose almost 9% for them, Altfest said; canned tuna and frozen tilapia up more than 6%; and a 5-pound crate of frozen chickens for party tables is up 13%. The price of dry oatmeal soared 17%.

On Wednesdays, hundreds of people line up outside a church in east Oakland for its weekly gift of food. Shiloh Mercy House feeds around 300 families on those days, far fewer than the 1,100 families it fed at the height of the pandemic, said Jason Bautista, the head of charity events. But he still sees new people every week.

And a lot of people are just saying they can’t afford to eat, he said. I mean they have the money to buy some things, but it’s just not scalable.

Families can also use a Shiloh Community Market open in May. Refrigerators hold cartons of milk and eggs while bags of hamburger buns and crispy baguettes sit on shelves.

Oakland resident Sonia Lujan-Perez, 45, gathered enough chicken, celery, onion bread and potatoes to complete a Thanksgiving meal for herself, her 3-year-old daughter and her 18 year old son. The State of California pays her to care for her daughter Melanie, who has special needs, but it is not enough with a monthly rent of $ 2,200 and the cost of milk, citrus fruits, spinach and sugar. chicken so high.

It’s wonderful for me because I’ll be saving a lot of money, she said, adding that the holiday season is rough with Christmas toys for kids.

Many people also rely on other government assistance, including the Federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Kate Waters, spokesperson for the USDA, which administers the SNAP program, said there was no immediate plan for an emergency increase in SNAP benefits to offset rising food costs. But she said previous measures by the Biden administration, such as the permanent increase in SNAP benefits earlier this year and a new wave of funding for food banks, should help ease the burden. Additionally, Waters said having schools open and offering free lunches, and in some cases free breakfast, should also help.

Bryan Nichols, vice president of sales for Transnational Foods Inc., which delivers to more than 100 food banks associated with Feeding America, said canned foods from Asia such as fruit cocktails, pears and Mandarins were stranded abroad due to lack of shipping. container space.

Supply issues appear to be improving and prices stabilizing, but he expects costs to remain high after so many people have pulled out of the shipping industry during the pandemic. An average container from Asia before COVID would cost around $ 4,000. Today that same container costs around $ 18,000, he said.

At the Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado in Colorado Springs, CEO Lynne Telford says the cost of a 40,000 pound (18,100 kilogram) truckload of peanut butter has soared 80% between June 2019 and $ 51,000 in August. Mac and cheese is up 19% from a year ago and the wholesale price of ground beef is up 5% in three months. They are spending more money on food to make up for the drop in donations and there is less choice.

The upcoming holidays worry him. On the one hand, the cost of donating to buy a frozen turkey has dropped from $ 10 to $ 15 per bird.

The other thing is we didn’t have enough food for the holidays like stuffing and cranberry sauce. So having to supplement with other types of food, which you know makes us sad, said Telford, whose food bank fed more than 200,000 people last year, handing out £ 25million (11 , 3 million kilograms) of food.

The Alameda County Community Food Bank says it’s ready for Thanksgiving, with boxes of canned cranberries and cans of mashed potatoes among the items stacked in its expanded warehouse. Food Resources Director Wilken Louie has ordered eight trucks of frozen 5-pound chickens, which translates to over 60,000 birds to give away for free, as well as half-turkeys available at cost.

For this, Martha Hasal is grateful.

It’s going to be an expensive Thanksgiving, the turkey isn’t going to cost like it used to be, Hasal said as she stocked up on cauliflower and onions on behalf of the Bay Area American Indian Council. And they don’t give turkey. So thank goodness they’re handing out the chicken.

PA reporters Terence Chea in Oakland and Ashraf Khalil in Washington contributed to this story.

