Exact date 6 inches of snow will hit Britain as the British prepare for a -7 ice plunge, it turns out.





FORECASTERS predicted the exact date when six inches of snow will hit the UK this month as the British prepare for sub-zero temperatures.

Mercury is set to plummet to -7C as ice hits the country, and sooner or later the whole country will wake up in a white blanket.

three

Brits expect 6 inches of snow by the end of the month.Credit: Rex

three

Predictors predict that white objects will begin to fall on November 26.Credit: wxcharts

According to WXCharts, meteorologists have suggested up to six inches of snow could fall on November 26 as temperatures drop below average.

The cold will start at the end of the month when the British can expect more winter conditions to arrive.

Scotland will be hit hardest by the frost, with the highlands expected to see temperatures around -7C.

Locals in Portree, Fort William and Inverness can be buried in half a foot of snow before the cold weather passes through England and Wales.

People in Newcastle and northeast England have been warned to refrain from going out as temperatures drop to minus 2 degrees Celsius.

As the cold weather front continues to move across Britain towards the end of the month and into December, Britons in other parts of the world will not be able to avoid freezing.

The Bureau of Meteorology has also warned that “winter conditions, especially throughout the north,” are expected in long-distance forecasts.

But even three days of heavy snow can arrive much earlier. Earlier, forecasters suggested that a 72-hour tornado could be heading towards us on November 14th.

Read the weather forecast live blog for the latest updates

Due to the harsh bout of wet and windy weather, up to 2.5 centimeters can fall every day starting over the weekend.

Millions of people will see heavy rain and strong winds from the fallout of tropical storms.

Storm Wanda could affect the type of weather you’ll see over the next few days and weekends.

Weather Service’s Aidan McGivern said we will face “a week of mixed weather” with cloudy skies and some rain. But there are also many sunny days.

He said a weather front moving from northwest to southeast brought unexpectedly warm temperatures today.

“There will be some progress on Wednesday as the weather front sinks south,” he said.

‘Big November Freeze’

“We will see more rain for a while in the Midlands as well as in East Anglia and the Southwest. There will be a lot of clouds in the area and some hill fog will begin.

“Perhaps there are brighter skies in Kent, but further north, North Wales, Northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland will have the brightest skies.”

But by tomorrow the British will wake up with “low clouds, some rain, drizzle and hill fog”.

“It’s going to be a boring, wet start,” McGivern said.

The bookmaker has reduced the odds that this November will be the coldest November ever from 3-1 to 50-4.

“We’re heading towards a big freeze in November,” said Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead.

“We have no choice but to significantly reduce our chances of hitting the record in this month, which will be the coldest 11 months in British history.”

three

UKCredit: Reuters: Temperatures continue to plummet as winter conditions remain across the UK.

