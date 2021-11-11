COP26: United States and China announce joint declaration to achieve Paris Agreement climate goals





The United States and China made the joint announcement at COP26 in Glasgow.

Hogogo / Getty

In a surprise announcement at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland on Wednesday, the United States and China came together to say they have reached an agreement on climate goals. The Sino-U.S. Glasgow Declaration on Improving Climate Action in the 2020s will see the couple working together to achieve the goals set by the Paris Agreement.

China’s chief negotiator Xie Zhenhua said both sides recognize that there is a gap between today’s climate action and the targets set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement. When it comes to climate change, there is more agreement between China and the United States than there is disagreement, ”he said at a press conference in Glasgow.

Receive the CNET Daily News newsletter

Discover the biggest news in minutes. Delivered during the week.

The Paris Agreement, created at COP21 six years ago, is one of the most important climate treaties of our time, with signatories pledging to limit the rise in global temperatures to less than 2 degrees Celsius, and ideally at 1.5 degrees. The question of whether countries are meeting their commitments under the agreement and whether it is likely to be a success was a major topic of discussion at COP26. Wednesday’s announcement is a key moment in its implementation, as the Paris Agreement was only possible in the first place through the cooperation of China and the United States.

“Now the world’s two largest economies have decided to work together to increase climate ambition during this decade,” US Presidential Climate Envoy John Kerry said, also at a press conference in the COP26.

Kerry said her team had met their Chinese counterparts more than 30 times in the past few months and that U.S. President Joe Biden had a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping several weeks ago during which the two leaders expressed their hope to collaborate. on the fight against the climate crisis, despite their other differences.

Antnio Guterres, the UN secretary general, tweeted the Sino-US deal as “an important step in the right direction.”

I welcome the agreement reached today between China and the United States to work together on a more ambitious #ActionClimate during this decade.

Tackling the climate crisis requires international collaboration and solidarity, and this is an important step in the right direction. # COP26

Antnio Guterres (@antonioguterres) November 10, 2021

The two countries reached agreement on a number of issues, including nationally determined contributions, or NDCs, under the Paris framework, as well as temperature targets and funding. Together, they will form a working group to meet regularly and discuss climate actions. As part of the declaration, they will deal with clean energy, coal, methane and deforestation.

The announcement comes just days after former US President Barack Obama criticized China, as well as Russia, for its “lack of a dangerous emergency” at COP26. On a less optimistic note, the two countries, along with Germany, on Wednesday refused to ban gasoline cars by 2035. China also refused to join the state-led methane pledge. United and the EU earlier this week, although China separately agreed to work with the United States to reduce methane emissions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/news/cop26-us-and-china-announce-joint-declaration-to-hit-paris-agreement-climate-goals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos