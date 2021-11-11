China, United States Announce Agreement to Strengthen Cooperation on Climate Change | Climate crisis News





China and the United States, the world’s two biggest emitters of carbon dioxide, unveiled an agreement to step up cooperation in tackling climate change, including reducing methane emissions, protecting forests and by gradually eliminating charcoal.

In a joint statement announced at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, the countries said they had reached an agreement to step up efforts to tackle climate change through concrete actions.

The two most carbon-polluting countries have said their agreement calls for enhanced climate action in the 2020s using guidelines from the 2015 Paris climate accords, including a new, stricter emissions reduction target by 2025.

The agreement also calls for concrete and pragmatic regulations on decarbonization, reduction of methane emissions and the fight against deforestation.

The two sides recognize that there is a gap between the current effort and the goals of the Paris Agreement, so we will jointly strengthen climate action, said Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua, announcing the deal wednesday.

According to Xie, the deal would involve concrete plans for enhanced action this decade and the two countries should work to finalize the Paris Agreement settlement at the UN climate summit in Glasgow.

United States President’s Special Climate Envoy John Kerry speaks immediately after a press conference by China’s Special Climate Change Envoy Xie Zhenhua [Alastair Grant/AP Photo]

The 2015 accord commits countries to work to limit the rise in global temperatures to between 1.5 ° C and 2 ° C through sweeping emissions reductions.

Xie said China and the United States have held 30 virtual meetings in the past 10 months to propose the initiative.

As two great world powers, China and the United States must take responsibility for working with other parties to tackle climate change, he said.

The United States and China together account for about 40 percent of all carbon pollution.

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said the countries also agreed to cut methane emissions and that the deal with China was a statement of support for a successful UN climate summit.

Together we have defined our support for a successful COP26, including some elements that will foster ambition, but let me be clear, this statement is a step we can build on to close the gap Every step counts now and we have a long way to go before us, Kerry said at a press conference.

Good news

Last week, US President Joe Biden said Chinese leader Xi Jinping walked away from the climate crisis for skipping the COP26 summit. China hit back at the time, but relations appear to have thawed ahead of the long-awaited bilateral talks next week.

The release of this joint statement shows that cooperation is the only choice for China and the United States, Xie said.

Al Jazeeras Shihab Rattansi, reporting from Washington, said countries’ commitment to set up a task force to tackle climate change in the 2020s was welcomed. This is specifically the short term, when action is most crucial, he said.

Rattansi also said the upcoming meeting between Biden and Xi could add to the sense of optimism over Wednesday’s climate deal.

Frans Timmermans, European Commission executive vice president for the European Green Agreement, said the deal shows the United States and China can cooperate on issues that transcend other conflicts.

Humanity is facing the greatest challenge we have ever had, namely the climate crisis, and now China and the United States will cooperate more closely, Timmermans told Al Jazeera from the Glasgow conference. And that’s very much in line with what we need to do here at the COP, so I really welcome this joint statement, I think it’s good news for us.

UN chief Antonio Guterres also said the US-China initiative was an important step in the fight against climate change.

I welcome the agreement reached today between China and the United States to work together on a more ambitious #ActionClimate during this decade.

Tackling the climate crisis requires international collaboration and solidarity, and this is an important step in the right direction. # COP26

Antnio Guterres (@antonioguterres) November 10, 2021

The news follows the release of a draft final UN communiqué which, while being lauded for highlighting the need to end fossil fuel subsidies for the first time, has been criticized for the lack of provisions in responsibility and vague commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

On Tuesday, the Climate Action Tracker research group noted in a report that under current climate commitments, the average global temperature will warm to 2.4 ° C by 2100, a level that would be catastrophic.

Britains Alok Sharma, the president of COP26, admitted that important issues remain unresolved.

My big, big request to all of you is to come with the currency of compromise, he told the negotiators. What we agree on in Glasgow will define the future of our children and grandchildren, and I know we won’t want to disappoint them.

