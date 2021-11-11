US, China pledge to cooperate on existential climate crisis





The United States and China made a rare joint declaration of cooperation on climate change, which the Chinese special envoy to the UN COP26 summit called an “existential crisis.”

In a high-stakes move in the final days of the summit, Chinese and US climate envoys said they had found common ground.

“We both see that the challenge of climate change is existential and serious,” said Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua. “When it comes to climate change, there is more agreement between China and the United States than there is disagreement. “

American John Kerry said the two countries had worked “in good faith” and found a common interest in the success of COP26. “Now the world’s two largest economies have agreed to work together to increase climate ambition during this watershed decade,” said Kerry.

The joint US-China statement sends a political signal to other nations that the world’s two biggest emitters will push for a solid end result at the COP, even as negotiators become bogged down in late-night bickering over the talks. last days of two weeks. Mountain peak.

Key outstanding issues include the rules for a global carbon market, the format for countries to report their emissions, and the level of climate-related financial assistance provided by rich countries to developing countries.

The US-China statement contained few new emissions commitments other than that China said it would start tackling its methane emissions. Reducing methane, a potent greenhouse gas, was a key US priority at COP26, although China did not go so far as to join the US-EU pact to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. methane by 30% by 2030.

Nonetheless, it represents a detente after the United States and China appeared at loggerheads last week when China said it had not had the opportunity to make a video statement at the leaders’ rally. world leaders and that US President Joe Biden complained that China “hasn’t shown up” in Glasgow.

The fine print of the joint statement also suggests that the two sides have reached agreement on some of the outstanding issues in the negotiations, such as setting five-year rather than ten-year climate targets.

At the same time, negotiators say China has changed its stance and now supports a key clause in the COP’s ‘cover text’, which urges countries to update their emissions targets by the end of the year. 2022.

As the 197 countries that approved the 2015 Paris climate agreement struggle to reach consensus before Friday’s deadline on the rules for implementing that pact, observers said the U.S. statement China could give the talks a boost.

Nick Mabey, chief executive of E3G, an independent European think tank, said the declaration “puts the United States and China on the hook” for the outcome of the Glasgow summit.

“It’s pretty flashy politically, for a COP,” Mabey said. “It’s a high-staged decision, to go for a joint press conference, in the penultimate days of negotiation.”

In the statement, the United States and China said they will continue to discuss concrete and pragmatic actions in the 2020s to reduce emissions.

Beijing has in the past raised questions about the ability of the United States to meet its broad climate goals, especially since the Biden administration has been unable to pass key climate legislation.

The United States has previously urged China to cut emissions earlier. Beijing’s goal is for emissions to peak “before 2030”.

At a press conference Wednesday night, Kerry drew an analogy to the nuclear weapons pact made between Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev in 1986, stressing that the United States and China stand to gain from cooperating to reduce nuclear weapons. emissions.

“We can only achieve our goals if we all work together,” Kerry said. “We must increase our ambitions and we must act during this decisive decade. “

While both sides praised the pact, there was a small aspect that already led to an apology on Wednesday night. The Chinese envoy ran 20 minutes longer than his agreed time on stage, making Kerry wait on the sidelines. “Sorry about that,” Xie said.

