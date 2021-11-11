Thursday briefing: Johnson insists Britain is not remotely corrupt





Main article: Cox’s commitment to MP role is questioned

Good morning everyone. This is Martin Farrer telling you the main story of the era.

Sir Jeffrey Cox earned at least $6 million in his second job after entering Congress, according to Guardian analysis, and records show that he skipped 12 of his most recent paid legal days. The revelations came when Boris Johnson tried to reassure the public that Britain wasn’t a far-off corrupt country, as the Conservatives continue to face numerous slander allegations. Prime Minister Johnson skipped congressional debate over the slander on Monday, but yesterday said lawmakers who broke the rules should be punished. Cox claims to have acted within the rules.

The prime minister did not defend former Attorney General Cox, who was accused of performing paid legal practice in the British Virgin Islands for a month this year. Cox, the QC, has reported earnings for its second job to date at 930,588 for 2021. In a statement, he claimed that he regularly works 70 hours a week and always ensures that his casework is a top priority and is fully performed on behalf of his voters. It is an explanator for the main controversy surrounding his second job.

Police Breakthrough After a surprising turning point at the Cop26 climate summit, China and the United States announced a striking plan to work together to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the next important decade. While talks are still ongoing in Glasgow over the draft outcome, news that the world’s two largest emitters will work closely on the emissions cuts needed to maintain 1.5 degrees Celsius over the next decade could fuel negotiations for negotiators. There is. World leaders and experts welcomed the agreement, but some demanded more details. Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned of a return to Cold War tensions in the Asia-Pacific region, but called for greater cooperation in the recovery from the pandemic and the climate crisis.

NHS Thresholds Nine out of ten NHS CEOs, chairs and directors say services are under unsustainable pressure and patient safety is at risk. Healthcare services have reached a tipping point in their investigation, with a record number of patients being treated, leaders say. Whole genome sequencing could save the NHS millions of pounds, according to a study that found that a quarter of people with rare conditions were diagnosed with their condition using this technology.

Photo: Craig Ruttle/AP

Megan Apology The Duchess of Sussex apologized in court for failing to remember that she and the author of the unofficial biography of Harris had been authorized to brief a senior aide. Meghan filed a statement stating that she and her then-representatives could not remember emails sent about the unapproved book. However, the court of appeals found that the former correspondent to the royal couple[자유를 찾아서]I heard you routinely provided information to the authors of The court is hearing an appeal from the Associated Newspapers on Sunday to force a trial on Meghans’ privacy and copyright violation claims in the mail.

Selling Tesla Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold about $5 billion worth of stock in the company within days of surveying Twitter users about selling 10% of his stake. In its first share sale since 2016, Musks trust sold 3.6 million shares of Tesla stock worth approximately $4 billion and sold 934,000 shares for $1.1 billion. Musk surveyed Twitter users last Saturday about helping to lower Tesla stock by selling 10% of his stake. However, according to documents, the sale of some shares was planned for September.

Dino Doctor A new species of dinosaur with a very large proboscis has been identified by a retired doctor who has spent hours rummaging through ancient bone boxes. PhD student Jeremy Lockwood decided to list all the iguanodon bones found on the Isle of Wight. He discovered a specimen with a distinctive bulbous nasal bone and eventually discovered that it was a new species named Bighstoneus simmondsi.

Today in Focus Podcast: Betrayal in England

During World War II, Chinese sailors served on merchant ships along with British allies, keeping supply lines open to Britain. However, after the war, the hundreds of people who had settled in Liverpool suddenly disappeared. Now their children are weaving the truth.

Today in FocusBritish Betrayal

Sorry your browser doesn’t support audio. You can download and listen at https://audio.guim.co.uk/2020/05/05-61553-gnl.fw.200505.jf.ch7DW.mp3.

Lunchtime Reading: How the Wellness Sector Rejected Covid Science Illustrations: Models Posing; Guardian Design; we are; Nora Carroll Photography; David Arky/Tetra images RF; Rosemary Calvert; Somnuk Krobkum/Getty Images; Emmanuel Latte/Alami

Those experts increasingly foster skepticism about vaccines, conspiracy theories, and myths that sick people should be held accountable. Sirin Kale examines how the wellness industry has changed so wildly.

sports

Eoin Morgan said his England team was devastated after losing in the thrilling and desperately close T20 World Cup semi-final to a New Zealand team that received a turbo boost for glory with Jimmy Neesham’s overwhelming brilliant innings. Pakistan will face underdog Australia in another semi-final today. Arsenals manager Jonas Eidevall praised the impact of the 500 away players in a 5-1 win over organized Danish champions HB Kge in the Women’s Champions League. Paris Saint-Germain women’s midfielder Aminata Diallo has been interrogated and detained by Versailles police after attacking one of the club’s players last week. Aston Villa are confident of appointing Steven Gerrard as their new manager on a long-term contract.

World Rugby is urged to help close the widening financial gap between the two Koreas by identifying Australia as the host of the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup. Manager Sam Underhill says England are facing the coronavirus head-on ahead of Saturday’s match against Australia. The controversial UK Athletics CEO Jo Coates received a salary package of 226,163 before resigning last month, making him one of the highest paid managers in UK Olympic sports, the Guardian may reveal. Tyson Fury suffered a serious injury while knocking out Deontay Wilder last month, and has since undergone elbow surgery to correct the problem. And Gerald Sinstadt, one of the most famous sports commentators on the BBC and ITV for over 40 years, has passed away at the age of 91.

business

As inflation soars in the US and China due to rising energy costs and supply shortages, pressure on central banks to raise interest rates seems certain to increase. The US dollar soared on the news, meaning the pound fell to $1.340 and $1.168. The outlook for the FTSE100 is flat this morning. Monitoring employees and setting performance goals through algorithms is detrimental to their mental health and should be controlled by new laws, lawmakers and colleagues say.

photo = Guardian

Guardian: MP Cox made at least $6 million in his second job. Mail without shame puts boots on the mistress with 5.5 million MP and the Mirrors splash is exposed. Others are delighted with the court’s apology of the Duchess of Sussexs. Little Forgetfulness says the sun, and Express declares an explosion of new evidence. Megan says she’s sorry. The Telegraph admitted that Meghan misled the court. The Times doesn’t have a front page article and instead leads the way with scam fears about companies that are laying off millions of dollars. The FT allows US consumer prices to rise at the fastest rate in 30 years, while in Scotland the record is being led by a recent ambulance crisis.

sign up

The Guardian’s morning briefings are delivered bright and early to thousands of inboxes on weekdays. If you haven’t received the email yet, you can sign up here.

More news: www.theguardian.com

Contact us

If you have any questions or comments about the newsletter, please email us at [email protected]

Sign up for Inside Saturday to get exclusive access to key features of the new magazine delivered to your inbox every weekend.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/nov/11/thursday-briefing-not-remotely-corrupt The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos