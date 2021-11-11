Bidens White House struggles to control spike in US inflation





Joe Biden’s White House struggles to contain soaring inflation as rising prices threaten to undermine the U.S. economic recovery, undermine its spending plans and doom the Democratic Party’s chances in the mid-election. term of office next year.

Tackling inflation marks a big shift in Biden’s economic strategy from his first months in office, when the administration’s primary focus was to revive the pandemic-stricken US economy with a shock to the demand through fiscal stimulus.

But tackling high prices has now become a priority for Biden’s economics team after incoming data confused his expectations that inflationary pressures would be short-lived. On Wednesday, the U.S. consumer price index posted a 6.2% increase in October from a year earlier, its biggest increase since 1990.

“We’re not sitting here and just saying wait for longer-term things to take shape,” a White House official told the Financial Times. “We have a set of actions and interventions that we have been engaged in for weeks now. . . we go after that.

In the near term, White House officials are trying to ease pricing pressures by exploring ways to alleviate some of the supply chain bottlenecks, from semiconductor shortages to delays in ports. , which increase costs. Biden spoke with major retailers this week, including Walmart and Target, to discuss ways to reduce pricing pressures.

But the steps taken have had limited results, casting doubts on the White House’s ability to influence inflation factors.

Internationally, the Biden administration has tried unsuccessfully to persuade Opec + to increase oil production, which could ultimately lead to lower oil prices. And he has yet to give in to demands from companies wanting the White House to ease tariffs on billions of dollars in Chinese imports, which could put downward pressure on consumer prices.

“There is no slam dunk leverage that they can pull even if they wanted to,” said Mark Zandi, economist at Moody’s Analytics, adding that the best hope for the White House might be for inflation to come down. as the pandemic recedes.

“I don’t think we have to go from 6% to 2% in three months for all of this to disappear as a priority issue in economic and political terms,” ​​he added. “All we have to see are the trend lines which are much better. ”

Persistent higher inflation has clouded some of the most positive economic news for the White House, including strong job creation figures last month, a sharp drop in jobless claims and the passage of the bill. $ 1.2 billion congressional infrastructure after months of wrangling over the US Parliament. It also contributed to Democratic setbacks in state and local elections earlier this month, including the loss of the Virginia gubernatorial race.

“I think [the Biden administration] are definitely worried about it, and I think they certainly realize it’s a problem for them politically, ”said Michael Strain, director of economic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, a Washington think tank. . “[But] they’re having a hard time figuring out what to do about it.

Biden acknowledged the pressure inflation was putting on family budgets during a visit to the Baltimore port on Wednesday afternoon. “Everything from a gallon of gasoline to a loaf of bread costs more,” he said. “It’s worse even if wages go up. We still face challenges. “

“We are addressing these issues and trying to figure out how to tackle them head-on,” he added.

Persistent high inflation could also pose a threat to the second leg of Biden’s legislative agenda – a $ 1.75 billion social spending and climate bill – which Republicans and even some Democrats say could. fuel higher prices.

The president insisted that the bill will help reduce inflation by reducing the costs of housing, childcare and education for many families. But Republicans have called on Biden to drop the plans in response to the price hike.

More worryingly still, Joe Manchin, a centrist Democratic senator who said he feared a big spending bill could fuel the price hike, warned on Wednesday that “the threat posed by record inflation to the American people is not “transient” and is getting rather worse “.

“From the grocery store to the gas station, Americans know the inflation tax is real and DC can no longer ignore the economic pain Americans feel every day,” tweeted Manchin, who is to vote for the package. expenses if he has a chance to pass the course. Senate.

Concerns about inflation in the White House have also arisen during a delicate transition for the Federal Reserve, as Biden considers whether to re-elect Jay Powell for a second term as president or replace him.

The U.S. central bank has said it still expects tensions on the supply chain to ease over time, but senior officials now recognize that inflation is falling much slower than it does. ‘forecast, raising fears that the Fed may be forced to tighten monetary policy faster than the markets expect.

The central bank has already announced the end of its $ 120 billion per month asset purchase program at a pace that indicates the stimulus will cease completely by June. Economists and market participants are increasingly of the opinion that the Fed will raise interest rates shortly thereafter.

“The strong demand and supply constraints will not go away anytime soon,” said David Riley, chief investment strategist at BlueBay Asset Management.

