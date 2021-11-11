Thursday morning UK news briefing: MP’s binge drinking





Meanwhile, new details surfaced last night regarding Sir Jeffrey Cox, who worked as a lawyer in the Caribbean this spring and voted Congress through “representative”.

The former Attorney General earned over £1 million last year as a lawyer. He has continued to work for many years, also working as a backbench MP.

As reported by political editor Ben Riley-Smith, records show that his legal practice earned him over $5.5 million during his tenure as MP.

Analysis: ‘Turning Point’ in Meghan’s Privacy Fight

After a special case yesterday at the Court of Appeals, what about now after the Duchess of Sussex got into a two-year-old privacy fight with a newspaper group? Deputy Editor-in-Chief Gordon Rayner said in this analysis that admitting that Megan misled a high court judge could be a turning point. trial. The Duchess said she “didn’t remember” a conversation she had heard of a meeting between her aide and the author of the biography about her. Royal Correspondent Hannah Furness shares the pace of development. Earlier today, Meghan and Harry appeared on the red carpet in New York City to honor veterans ahead of Memorial Day.

Why it’s good to catch a cold

If you wake up sniffing, don’t pity yourself too much. It could be a good thing. According to today’s study, previous infections with the common cold seem to provide built-in protection against Covid. Joe Pinkstone explains the science behind research that suggests that exposure to a cold may give some individuals a “head”. And if you’re struggling, here are these four “natural” cold remedies.

daily dose of mat

Comics of the Day | Matt’s latest comic takes the eccentric nature of the MPs’ second job to another level.

Also in the news: other headlines of the day

Stealing the British Thunder | China and the United States reached a last-minute deal, with the exception of Cop26, to cooperate on climate change to help achieve success at the summit. The deal could unravel difficult negotiations for a successful conclusion of the meeting, which Boris Johnson said is “in balance”. Emma Gatten explains the pledge.

Worldwide: Belarus ‘humanitarian crisis’

Poles living near the border with Belarus said they were shocked to see their forests at the center of a “humanitarian crisis”. Middle Eastern migrants with little food and water are crossing the border on orders from the Belarusian state in retaliation for EU sanctions. Locals told senior foreign correspondent Roland Oliphant about the dispatch how rescue teams are helping rescue hungry people in the forest.

