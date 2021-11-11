Less than a million American children get vaccinated against COVID-19 in first eligible week, White House plans show





WASHINGTON, Nov. 10 (Reuters) – More than 900,000 American children aged 5 to 11 are expected to have received their first COVID-19 vaccine by the end of Wednesday, the White House said, as the government increased vaccination young children.

On November 3, the United States began administering Pfizer’s (PFE.N) / BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11, the latest group to become eligible for vaccines that provide protection against the disease to recipients and their entourage. Read more

“While our program is just up and running this week, by the end of today we estimate that over 900,000 children aged 5 to 11 will have already received their first injection,” said the coordinator. White House COVID-19, Jeff Zients. a briefing with journalists.

Zients said last week that 15 million doses formulated specifically for this age group would be available this week and that the federal government had purchased enough supplies for the 28 million eligible children. Read more

“The early days of the deployment were, not surprisingly, difficult for individuals to find appointments for childhood vaccines,” said Amesh Adalja, senior researcher at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

“But it seems that it is getting easier and easier for children to get vaccinated as large drugstore chains, hospitals and other organizations increase their capacity to vaccinate.”

A child responds by receiving a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine at the Smoketown Family Wellness Center in Louisville, Ky., United States, November 8, 2021. REUTERS / Jon Cherry

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.O) said in a statement it has immunized more than 200,000 children against COVID-19 and booked hundreds of thousands of appointments over the next few weeks.

The Los Angeles Children’s Hospital has vaccinated 425 children since Nov. 3 and plans to vaccinate about 90 children a day soon as it makes more appointments, she said.

The 900,000 figure comes from a White House analysis of available data from pharmaceutical partners, in some states and localities, Zients said Wednesday, adding that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does had not yet collected the full tally.

“This is the very beginning … we expect more and more children to be vaccinated over time,” he said.

COVID-19 is the biggest vaccine-preventable killer of children in this age group, with 66 American children who have died from it in the past year, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, during the briefing.

She offered no time frame for when the CDC would have data on the number of young children vaccinated.

The seven-day average of the total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States was stable at around 73,300 over the past week, Walensky said, with the hospitalization rate also stable at 5,000 per day. The seven-day average of daily deaths in the United States has fallen 11% to about 1,000 per day.

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein and Alexandra Alper; Additional reports by Susan Heavey; Editing by Nick Zieminski, David Gregorio and Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/over-900000-kids-expected-receive-first-covid-shot-by-day-end-white-house-2021-11-10/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos